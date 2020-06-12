Press Releases Skin Care Doctors, PA Press Release

Receive press releases from Skin Care Doctors, PA: By Email RSS Feeds: Skin Care Doctors, P.A. Welcomes Nadine Miller, PA-C to Their Orono and Edina, MN Offices

Skin Care Doctors, P.A. is growing again. They are thrilled to announce the newest provider to their team, Nadine Miller, PA-C.

Burnsville, MN, June 12, 2020 --(



Nadine Miller is a Board Certified Dermatology Physician Assistant and has been practicing since 2005. After graduating from Minnesota State University Moorhead earning a B.S. in Health Services Administration she went on to obtain her M.S. in Physician Assistant Studies from Des Moines University. She came across the Physician Assistant profession after struggling with acne for several years and not achieving desired results from other providers. This is when she met a Physician Assistant in dermatology who helped her achieve her goal of healthy, clear skin.



Nadine has served as a Clinical Preceptor for several Physician Assistant students and has also been an Adjunct Instructor at Rasmussen College teaching various classes in the health sciences field to future healthcare workers. She belongs to the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants holding the Diplomate status, as well as the American Academy of Physician Assistants and Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants. Nadine has experience in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. She believes that each patient has different and unique skincare needs. Her passion and goal is to design individual treatment plans to help each and every one of her patients achieve the best outcome possible and feel good about their skin.



Nadine grew up in Jamestown, ND and now resides in Plymouth where she enjoys running and weight lifting, baking, and most importantly spending time with her husband and two girls.



Skin Care Doctors, P.A. is Minnesota's premiere dermatologic clinic offering state-of-the-art cosmetic procedures as well as medical and surgical dermatology and vein therapy. With 4 convenient locations in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area (Burnsville, Edina, Orono, and St. Cloud) their board-certified providers are ready to serve you and all of your skincare needs. Burnsville, MN, June 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Skin Care Doctors, P.A. is excited to announce the expansion of their team with Nadine Miller, PA-C joining their practice.Nadine Miller is a Board Certified Dermatology Physician Assistant and has been practicing since 2005. After graduating from Minnesota State University Moorhead earning a B.S. in Health Services Administration she went on to obtain her M.S. in Physician Assistant Studies from Des Moines University. She came across the Physician Assistant profession after struggling with acne for several years and not achieving desired results from other providers. This is when she met a Physician Assistant in dermatology who helped her achieve her goal of healthy, clear skin.Nadine has served as a Clinical Preceptor for several Physician Assistant students and has also been an Adjunct Instructor at Rasmussen College teaching various classes in the health sciences field to future healthcare workers. She belongs to the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants holding the Diplomate status, as well as the American Academy of Physician Assistants and Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants. Nadine has experience in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. She believes that each patient has different and unique skincare needs. Her passion and goal is to design individual treatment plans to help each and every one of her patients achieve the best outcome possible and feel good about their skin.Nadine grew up in Jamestown, ND and now resides in Plymouth where she enjoys running and weight lifting, baking, and most importantly spending time with her husband and two girls.Skin Care Doctors, P.A. is Minnesota's premiere dermatologic clinic offering state-of-the-art cosmetic procedures as well as medical and surgical dermatology and vein therapy. With 4 convenient locations in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area (Burnsville, Edina, Orono, and St. Cloud) their board-certified providers are ready to serve you and all of your skincare needs. Contact Information Skin Care Doctors, PA

Ben Ebertz

952-898-1600



https://www.skincaredrs.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Skin Care Doctors, PA