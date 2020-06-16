Skin Care Doctors, P.A. Welcomes Laura Davidson, PA-C to Their Sartell, MN Office

Press Releases Skin Care Doctors, PA Press Release

Skin Care Doctors, P.A. continues to plan for a bright future. They are thrilled to announce the newest provider to their team, Laura Davidson, PA-C.

Skin Care Doctors, P.A. is Minnesota's premiere dermatologic clinic offering state-of-the-art cosmetic procedures as well as medical and surgical dermatology and vein therapy. With 4 convenient locations in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area (Burnsville, Edina, Orono, and St. Cloud) their board-certified providers are ready to serve you and all of your skincare needs. Burnsville, MN, June 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Laura is a Minnesota native, who received her BA in psychology with a focus on the biological sciences and competed in NCAA collegiate tennis on the east coast at Bucknell University. After working for several years in communications and business management, she earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies with Pi Alpha Honors from TOURO University in Henderson, NV. She moved back to Minnesota, initially practicing in family medicine and transitioned into dermatology where she’s worked for over 6 years. Laura is Board certified through the National Commission On Certification of Physician Assistants and licensed to practice medicine by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice. Laura is an active member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and a participant in their Diplomate Fellowship Program. She is also a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, Minnesota Association of Physician Assistants and the Pi Alpha Honor Society.In her free time Laura participates in various physical activities, including Pilates, yoga, tennis, running and biking. She enjoys spending time with her husband, their pets, family, friends and travel. She has a passion for supporting local and national animal rescue organizations, among other volunteer positions and enjoying the wonderful food, arts and activities of the twin cities area.Laura expands her knowledge and skills in the latest advances in general, surgical and cosmetic dermatology through specialized training with world-renowned practitioners, conferences, self-study and mentoring. She enjoys helping patients of all ages with their skin concerns ranging from acne, psoriasis and eczema to skin cancer detection, treatment and prevention. In addition, her education and training allows her to utilize a full spectrum of state-of-the-art cosmetic products and procedures, including neuromodulators (Botox/Dysport), hyaluronic acid fillers, Sculptra, platelet-rich plasma, skin and laser treatments, to achieve the most natural-looking results. Clear communication, connection and education is essential to her in developing an individualized treatment plan and lasting patient relationships. Her goal is for every patient to look and feel their best in their own skin.Skin Care Doctors, P.A. is Minnesota's premiere dermatologic clinic offering state-of-the-art cosmetic procedures as well as medical and surgical dermatology and vein therapy. With 4 convenient locations in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area (Burnsville, Edina, Orono, and St. Cloud) their board-certified providers are ready to serve you and all of your skincare needs. Contact Information Skin Care Doctors, PA

Ben Ebertz

952-898-1600



https://www.skincaredrs.com



