2nd Line App Releases iOS Version After Well-Praised Operation on Android

San Jose, CA, June 12, 2020 --(



The core focus of the app is to help users easily gain access to a second phone number, protect personal information, and avoid spam calls. With 2nd Line, users can call and message from a separate number on the mobile devices either via Wi-Fi or existing cellular networks.



The app integrates functionality includes unlimited text and picture messages, cheap and unlimited calling, custom voicemail, call recording and spam numbers blocking. With a classic and familiar interface of dialing and calling, the app is straightforward to use. Users can pick and immediately use real and private numbers on demand with a few taps.



Possessing an additional phone line is a decent solution to several troublesome daily situations. With 2nd Line, users can gain better control of social networking and use the app to effectively separate work and personal calls. Also, 2nd Line lets users proactively protect their private information and get rid of spam calls. Users can create a disposable phone number for dating, sales, deliveries, shopping, business or outside projects.



2nd Line is free to download and comes with millions of local phone numbers. For now, users can get a new U.S. or Canadian number and try all the features with a free 3-day trial before subscription. Customers can choose 3-month or monthly subscription options.



“We aim to provide valuable services with affordability and ease of use for customers,” stated 2nd Line’s founder. “We are now living in a world of information-explosion, and personal data breach is everywhere. 2nd Line exactly acts as an active filter that helps our users regain control of information receiving.”



“This simple second phone number app is everything I wanted,” commented a user of 2nd Line. “I can finally reduce the annoying scam calls and still run my business and daily life normally. I carefully give out my primary phone number now and maintain my personal blacklist of numbers with 2nd Line. This networking system to manage my personal phone numbers works super well for me.”



To explore more features and services, please download the app at no charge from AppStore via the link below or search “2nd Line coverme” in AppStore on your iOS device:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/2nd-line-texting-number-app/id1515470798?l=zh&ls=1



To download the app from Google play store, please download via:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=me.number.app.im



About 2nd Line

Aurora Wang

1 (669) 209-0123





