SocksLane Sales in Amazon Slowly Picking Up After Home Quarantine in the US

Portland, OR, June 22, 2020 --



The 1st quarter of 2020 started great for the family-owned company but the lockdown affected sales. June 2020 sales slowly started to pick up after 2 months of low sales. Bulk of the percentage of sales in the last week of May and the first week of June is has been from loyal customers.



According to the company CEO, Dave Dixon, “The past few months has been hard on the company but we are grateful to our new and loyal customers for their continued support. In an effort to show our appreciation to them, we have given a discount. We have also given a special discount for the frontliners in this covid pandemic, especially our healthworkers, nurses, doctors and hospital staff.”



The compression socks are available on Amazon.com in different sizes. The socks are made of cotton and are proven to be anti-allergic. The material used is said to be of quality according to International Testing Results where after 40 times washing did not make any difference to the compression grade of the sleeve.



This compression socks are uni-sex and 4-way ergonomically designed for a full range of motion, superior comfort and mobility without causing chafing or irritation. It is also designed to minimize injuries of athletes and offer optimal muscle support for casual daily activities or heavy workouts.



Amanda Dixon

503-568-1586



SocksLane.com



