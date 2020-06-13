Reliance Standard to Transform Its Claim Management Process with ClaimVantage

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ClaimVantage Press Release

ClaimVantage’s cloud-native solution will provide industry-leading claim management software for Reliance Standard’s digital transformation project.

ClaimVantage’s industry-leading software, built natively on the Salesforce Platform, will play a key role in Reliance Standard’s digital transformation project as they move to the cloud. The software, which provides Reliance Standard with a single solution for managing multiple aspects of their business, will enable Reliance Standard’s claims team to spend more time risk managing claims, rather than task managing.



“We chose to partner with ClaimVantage as part of a comprehensive, multi-year core systems transformation,” said John Albanese, senior vice president and Chief Information Officer of Reliance Standard. “We believe ClaimVantage’s cloud-native solution is an ideal component of our next-level service strategy, creating a dynamic, flexible IT ecosystem to improve service and speed to market long into the future.”



Reliance Standard has already begun partnering with ClaimVantage as the software provider reimagines the claims management process. Over the past couple of months, Reliance Standard has been an active participant in ClaimVantage’s user experience research, providing insights and direction for the future of ClaimVantage’s Claims Management Solution, which is continually updated to keep its customers at the forefront of the latest innovations in the industry.



In 2018, ClaimVantage began working with Matrix Absence Management, a leading absence management administrator, and Reliance Standard’s native claims and leave management engine. Matrix and Reliance Standard are members of the global Tokio Marine Group of companies.



“We’re excited to work with Reliance Standard and help them improve their claims process,” said ClaimVantage CEO, Leo Corcoran. “Our continuously evolving solution will provide Reliance Standard with a state-of-the-art system for years to come, and we’re thrilled that they’ve already been active in helping shape the future of the software.”



About ClaimVantage



ClaimVantage offers industry-leading life, health, and absence management software solutions for insurance carriers, Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), and large employers. ClaimVantage provides cloud-native, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity, helping its customers to deliver superior customer service.



With its North American headquarters in Portland, Maine, and European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ClaimVantage also has teams in EMEA and APAC.



For more information about ClaimVantage, visit claimvantage.com.



About Reliance Standard



Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company is a leader in absence and employee benefits solutions including financial protection, absence management and supplemental health, with a portfolio of insurance products that include disability, life, accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, medical stop loss and limited benefit medical. Reliance Standard markets these solutions nationwide through independent brokers and agents to employers of all sizes. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, Reliance Standard was founded in 1907 in Chicago, IL.



