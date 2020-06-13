Varnish Software Opens New Office in Tokyo to Start Serving the Asia Pacific Region

Press Releases Varnish Software Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, June 13, 2020 --(



The new office in Japan, officially opened today,– will be staffed by local teams to provide ongoing support to local customers. It is Varnish’s seventh global office, joining teams in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Oslo and the headquarters in Stockholm.



Varnish Software’s powerful technology helps the world’s largest content providers deliver optimized web and streaming experiences for vast, global audiences to accelerate performance.



“We are really excited to establish a presence in the Asia Pacific market and our plan is to expand our APAC organisation rapidly,” says Lars Larsson CEO of Varnish Software.



Varnish Software’s enterprise solutions - API and Web Acceleration, Streaming Server and DIY CDN - are all based on the open source Varnish Cache, which has a global user base of more than 9 million websites. Larsson added: “We already have a significant user base in the region that is using Varnish technology. We’re looking forward to helping new customers to strengthen and accelerate their content delivery with local support teams, as they exceed the expectations of users, regardless of organization size.”



Varnish Software is offered as a subscription-based software, in addition to its professional services that help ensure best practice usage of its products. Varnish Enterprise is available for on-premise, cloud and hybrid infrastructure



About Varnish Software



Declan Bradshaw

+44 203 058 4215





