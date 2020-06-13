Tweaking Technologies Unveils “Message To Unknown Number” App for iOS

Press Releases Tweaking Technologies Press Release

The app allows iOS users to send WhatsApp messages to unsaved contacts.

Jaipur, India, June 13, 2020 --(



This way, users will be able to avoid saving every contact just to add them to their WhatsApp chat list. A few important features of this app are listed below:



No login required, just install and use.

Integrates seamlessly with WhatsApp.

Simply enter the phone number to send WhatsApp Messages.



“You always don’t need a number on your contact list permanently. Sometimes it’s just a one-time thing when you need to send someone a WhatsApp text. Saving a number and then refreshing WhatsApp to send a small text is quite irritable at that moment. This was the thought that inspired our developers to come up with this app. And once we were on it, we decided that this app should be available for iOS as well; thus, helping users across platforms. This way, I believe we’re improving the flexibility of WhatsApp usage, helping connect everyone through the app much more easily,” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Development at Tweaking Technologies.



CEO, Tweaking Technologies, Mr. Shrishail Rana added, “We at Tweaking thrive on helping users with effective solutions. Any ideas that simplify things for daily tech users always have my green light. A normal user wants things done as fast as possible; so, even if there is a minute chance of improvising user experience or making it easier, I believe that the benchmark should be achieved. And with this app, we are moving one more step forward with the same belief. Thanks to my trusted team, we have achieved another milestone in Tweaking’s name.”



For more details about Message To Unknown Number please visit the official App Store page:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/message-to-unknown-number/id1516096490?ls=1



About the Company:

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



www.tweakingtechnologies.com



