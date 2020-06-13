Tremend and CertSIGN Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Customer-Company Digital Interaction

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tremend Software Consulting Press Release

Tremend, one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, and CertSIGN, Qualified Trust Service Provider, have entered into a strategic partnership to digitize customer-company interaction by integrating identification flow and remote qualified electronic signature within TORP’s digital onboarding platform.

Bucuresti, Romania, June 13, 2020 --(



User identification runs through a real-time video stream, with the same level of technical security and legal compliance as face-to-face recognition, following all global directives: AML5 (Anti-Money Laundering), GDPR and SCA (Strong Customer Authentication).



TORP integrates the paperless remote electronic signature solution, developed by CertSIGN. Through this, video-identified users have 100% digital access to an organization's business processes. The CertSIGN Paperless remote electronic signature is also eIDAS compliant, legal, token-free, and can be used without installing special drivers. It can be accessed from any device, anywhere, anytime, ensuring secure data processing and storage and a high degree of protection against cyber-attacks.



The partnership between Tremend and CertSIGN introduces an ecosystem that fixes and ensures compliance with national and European legislation. At the same time, it creates a complete processes’ organization digitization, eliminating conventional authentication methods and document signing.



Thus, it is no longer necessary for the user to go to the physical branch to sign contracts, approve internal procedures, request a leave of absence, or perform any other digital procedures. The entire flow is in line with eIDAS regulation, which means it is compliant with European Union regulations on electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions.



“Tremend team’s extensive technical expertise, combined with the maturity and security of CertSIGN services, strengthens our role as an innovator in the digital transformation ecosystem. Together, we will offer companies the best experience in digital onboarding, through a secure, modular, and flexible Customer Experience solution. This new product will support organizations in attracting modern customers, getting to know them better and offering greater mobility and speed while shortening the time for requesting and managing digital services and products,” Ștefan Pătra, VP Tremend Software Consulting.



Aurel Meirosu, Manager for Business Development, BU electronic signature, certSIGN, states: “Digitization is increasingly present in all areas, and adopting a remote electronic signature solution can ease the transition towards the digital medium. This also comes with lower costs, increased efficiency and the possibility to sign electronic documents with a legal value anytime, anywhere, on any device. We are thoroughly pleased with our partnership with Tremend, to which, in addition to a certified and valid solution recognized at a European level, certSIGN comes with a proven experience in digitization key processes of an organization, coupled with a highly-trained team of specialists who are always ready to ensure the best technical solution that complements legal requirements."



About Tremend

Tremend has over 14 years of experience in offering complex software engineering and consultancy services, implementing over 700 large projects for top companies in industries such as finance, telecom, banking, automotive, and medical services. The company uses the most advanced technologies of the moment, from AI and Machine Learning to IoT and Microservices. Tremend was included two times, successively, in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe, the ranking of the most dynamic technology-oriented companies in the region, and four times successively in FT1000 - Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies. Tremend has offices in Romania, in Bucharest & Brasov, in Atlanta, USA, in Brussels, Belgium, and London, UK.



More information is available on www.tremend.com



Press Contact Tremend

Claudia Popa

Senior Marketing Specialist

claudia.popa@tremend.com



About CertSIGN

CertSIGN, the main producer and developer of cryptographic solutions and trust services in Romania, offers trust-related services following all eIDAS requirements. These solutions are developed 100 percent in Romania and are specially designed to cater to the specific requirements of the business environment and for facilitating relations with public institutions. CertSIGN has projects in digital identity area, electronic signatures and cybernetic security in over 20 countries. The paperless solution of CertSIGN, for remote signature, is certificated at the European Union level as being a device for creating qualified electronic signatures.



Press Content CertSIGN

Irina Grecu

Communication Manager

Claudia Popa

+40-21-223-7700



www.tremend.com



