Press Releases Devart Press Release

Receive press releases from Devart: By Email RSS Feeds: The Great Improvement of dbForge SQL Complete v6.5

Devart introduced the new version of its flagman solution, dbForge SQL Complete, which is packed with brand-new and significantly improved core features.

Prague, Czech Republic, June 13, 2020 --(



The release also includes such key enhancements as:



SQL Complete New Edition. The vendor expanded the range of SQL Complete editions with SQL Complete v6.5 Standard Edition. The special edition offers full Intelligent SQL Completion and T-SQL Formatting capabilities. However, for those users who need more, there's still Professional Edition featuring advanced Productivity and Code Refactoring options as well as SQL Formatting command-line interface support.



Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio v18.5 integration. The Devart team strives to keep its finger on the pulse of software development, thus the new SQL Complete can now be easily integrated into the latest version of SSMS.



Suggest properties for built-in metadata functions. In SQL Complete v6.5, properties for built-in metadata functions (SERVERPROPERTY, FILEPROPERTY, DATABASEPROPERTYEX, etc) are now prompted, allowing users to make full use of the system catalog to find out more about a database.



Temporary tables suggestion. Based on user demand, Devart brings the suggestion of temporary tables variables and columns regardless of the database specified in the USE statement.



OPENJSON objects suggestion. SQL Complete v6.5 can now boast suggestions for SQL server objects when working with OPENJSON SQL Server table-valued function.



At the same time, the Devart team has supported a bunch of new functions and statements, as well as expanded the support for a couple of existing ones. Learn more about these and other SQL Complete updates at the Devart official blog – https://blog.devart.com/take-full-advantage-of-sql-server-2019-with-sql-complete-v6-5.html.



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. Prague, Czech Republic, June 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, released the new version of its flagman solution – SQL Complete v6.5. The popular add-in for SSMS and Visual Studio is packed with improvements, and the main one is full support for SQL Server 2019.The release also includes such key enhancements as:SQL Complete New Edition. The vendor expanded the range of SQL Complete editions with SQL Complete v6.5 Standard Edition. The special edition offers full Intelligent SQL Completion and T-SQL Formatting capabilities. However, for those users who need more, there's still Professional Edition featuring advanced Productivity and Code Refactoring options as well as SQL Formatting command-line interface support.Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio v18.5 integration. The Devart team strives to keep its finger on the pulse of software development, thus the new SQL Complete can now be easily integrated into the latest version of SSMS.Suggest properties for built-in metadata functions. In SQL Complete v6.5, properties for built-in metadata functions (SERVERPROPERTY, FILEPROPERTY, DATABASEPROPERTYEX, etc) are now prompted, allowing users to make full use of the system catalog to find out more about a database.Temporary tables suggestion. Based on user demand, Devart brings the suggestion of temporary tables variables and columns regardless of the database specified in the USE statement.OPENJSON objects suggestion. SQL Complete v6.5 can now boast suggestions for SQL server objects when working with OPENJSON SQL Server table-valued function.At the same time, the Devart team has supported a bunch of new functions and statements, as well as expanded the support for a couple of existing ones. Learn more about these and other SQL Complete updates at the Devart official blog – https://blog.devart.com/take-full-advantage-of-sql-server-2019-with-sql-complete-v6-5.html.About DevartDevart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. Contact Information Devart

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Devart