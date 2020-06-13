The Digital Wellness Institute Announces First-of-Its-Kind Digital Wellness Certification Program for Health Professionals, Leaders and Educators

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Wellness Institute Press Release

This 10-week certification program is designed to equip organizational leaders, mental health practitioners, health providers and educators with research-based tools and strategies to optimize digital wellness and foster Digital Flourishing(TM).

Digital Wellness is the optimum state of health and well-being that every individual using technology is capable of achieving. Digital Flourishing™ is the unique, empowerment oriented approach of The Digital Wellness Institute. It refers to a mindful approach to digital technology usage that supports our thriving in different areas of life. This approach empowers us to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms.



The launch of the certificate program follows the first annual Digital Wellness Day on May 1, which celebrated and empowered individuals, communities and organizations with tools and strategies to flourish in a digital age. Over 35,000 people attended virtual events from locations around the world, and over 1.2 million people were reached with free, educational resources created by the Institute's sister organization, The Digital Wellness Collective.



The success of the inaugural Digital Wellness Day was followed by a magnitude of requests for Digital Wellness educational resources and immersive programming. Much of the current interest in the upcoming certificate program has been triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has radically shifted public conversation about technology. Given that so many people are now working remotely and will be doing so indefinitely if not permanently, public discourse about the effects of technology has shifted from negating technology to exploring how people can most effectively manage their relationship with technology themselves.



“In many ways, COVID-19 accelerated the future of work into the present,” says Nina Hersher, Co-Founder Digital Wellness Institute and CEO of the Digital Wellness Collective. “Our team is delighted to be launching The Digital Wellness Certificate Program - designed to address the critical core competencies of leadership in a virtual world.”



The certificate program will cover the following topics and more in the context of digital wellness: physical health; mental health; relationships; communication; productivity; digital citizenship; quantified self; and environment - helping registrants to update their leadership toolkits and essential skills for both employee and client wellness in a digital world.



The Digital Wellness Institute strives to be a catalyst for transformational change in the understanding and implementation of digital wellness practices, offering certificate programs and other educational resources to equip learners with the terminology, models and tools for creating sustainable, positive change with the use of technology.



Nina Hersher, CEO of the Institute, will be speaking at The Humanitech Conference on June 17, 2020, alongside leaders of the other prominent organizations in the field including The Center For Humane Technology, Common Sense Media, and The Children’s Screen Time Action Network. DWC Co-founder Amy Blankson of the UN Global Happiness Council will be speaking at the upcoming Digital Wellbeing Festival on June 30, 2020 - also World Social Media Day.



www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com



