Ubisoft Selects Autonomous Worlds Ltd.'s Xaya Project to Join Entrepreneurs Lab Season 5

Preston, United Kingdom, June 13, 2020 --



Xaya is a blockchain and platform designed for the purpose of hosting fully decentralised games that require no servers. Games may run autonomous and utilize many of the features that blockchain has to offer such as provably fair gameplay, anti cheating, trustless and fraud proof trading, and play to earn gaming experiences.



The team behind Xaya have been developing in the field of blockchain gaming since 2013 and released Huntercoin, the world’s first blockchain game, in February 2014. Huntercoin is an MMO decentralised game world that runs on its own blockchain. It allowed players to earn over $10,000 a day by just playing a game where they collected and fought for cryptocurrency in a decentralised, unstoppable world.



Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, and Just Dance to name but a few. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million.



Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab is the interface between Ubisoft’s expert teams, entrepreneurs and external experts to foster productive collaborations and shape tomorrow’s entertainment. It supports startups on a global scale and leads the Gaming and Entertainment programs at STATION F in Paris and PIXEL in Singapore, helping various talented entrepreneurs to achieve their goals.



Former participants in the Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab program include startups such as Mimesys (Belgium), acquired by MagicLeap in 2019, Hugging Face (US) which raised $15M in 2019, and Azarus (US), which recently partnered with Ubisoft for the Assassin Creed’s Valhalla reveal.



Season 5 of the Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab begins this May and lasts until November. The focus on this round is on blockchain and social entertainment. Ubisoft aims for the collaboration to be synergistic with both Ubisoft and the startups they team up with gaining and furthering their goals.



Ubisoft tailors their mentoring for each startup and their specific needs. Experts from Ubisoft help the startups with tech, UX, art and design, production, marketing, legal and more.



Autonomous Worlds and Xaya founder Colosimo said, “It’s a great honour to be recognised and selected to be part of the Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab. The wealth of knowledge we have access to will help us to learn and grow.”



