Solar Generation Launch Promotional Price for Solar Panels in Ireland

Solar Generation dominate the region of Connacht installing the highest quality solar panels available in the market.

Solar Generation install solar panels across the province of Connacht, this includes county Sligo, Roscommon, Donegal, Leitrim, Galway and Mayo. Book a free no obligation consultation with Solar Generation today and see how they can help you make these savings.



The introduction of SEAI Residential Solar PV grant scheme has finally ensured that Ireland has a coherent strategy in this sector and will enable Solar Generation to join their European partners in the fight to reduce carbon emissions and begin to address the ever-increasing concern of global warming. As a registered installer for SEAI, Solar Generation are the go to company in Connacht. Solar Generation are offering a limited time offer of €2,995 for a 7 panel system fully installed.

Conor Alexander

00353 719310111



https://www.solargeneration.ie



