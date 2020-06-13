The Underbites Score with Hysterical & Controversial "Trump Tower" Music Video and 4 Song EP





https://theunderbites.bandcamp.com/releases New York, NY, June 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The newly released animated music video for the song Trump Tower by The Underbites is poignant, biting and laugh out loud funny. It’s two and a half minutes of high paced, unapologetic fun. Watch it here:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbfz1kArRg36GRFMR-9KgjAPersons Of Interest, the new 4 song EP from NYC band The Underbites delivers raw rock n' roll power, catchy songs and a few good belly laughs. Listen here:https://theunderbites.bandcamp.com/Jon Fox (vocals/guitar), Kurt Feldhun (guitar/vocals), Ethan Rosenblatt (bass/vocals) and Michael Hoffman (drums/vocals) are The Underbites. The band members are veterans of a number of other bands including The Behoovers, The Cogs, The Year Of, and Bitches with Sticks.“The band has a classic garage rock/power pop sound. You can point to bands like The Clash, The Ramones and many more. The music is straightforward but executed to near perfection...” - Jamie Funk/Divide And ConquerFor more info contact The Underbites at:Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/underbitesWebsitehttps://theunderbites.bandcamp.com/releases