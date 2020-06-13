Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases THINKWARE Press Release

Receive press releases from THINKWARE: By Email RSS Feeds: THINKWARE Announces Father’s Day Dash Cam Specials

Thinkware’s Father’s Day deals take place between from June 8 to 21st in the US.

San Francisco, CA, June 13, 2020 --(



These family-friendly dash cam discounts/promotion details can be found at www.thinkware.com All detail product information is also available.



Happening at various times in the month of June, THINKWARE is offering great deals on some of its best-selling dash cameras for Father’s Day gift givers, including the following models.



- U1000: THINKWARE's newest flagship model that delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. The U1000 can be accessorized with a 2K QHD rearview camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection.



- Q800 PRO: One of the latest and greatest from THINKWARE capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p.



- X700: Save on this easy to use dash cam that offers a navigate IPS touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more.



- F200: Get a great deal on this versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-Fi.



- F70: This entry-level dash cam features the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.



- M1 Motorsports Cam: Exclusively for Motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, this is equipped with 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).



- QA100: High-quality image processor captures crystal clear video in 2K QHD, 30fps with an optional Full HD rearview camera, advanced driver assistance system supported.



- FA200: The perfect value-driven dash cam, the slim design with Advanced Parking Mode, Time Lapse, Energy Saving Mode for extended surveillance, an optional rear camera available.



“There are over 70 million fathers in the US, many who dutifully drive their kids to school, the mall, soccer practice, and all around town,” said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. "Father’s Day is the perfect time to thank them for all their driving with a dash cam. Equipped with some of the most advanced technology and features on the road today, a Thinkware dash cam will not only make dad’s happy, but keep them connected, safe, and informed.”



For more information, visit Thinkware’s website at www.thinkware.com or us.thinkware.com



About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation and mobile applications.



Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.



THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017. San Francisco, CA, June 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- World-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE today announced it’s joining in to celebrate fathers everywhere with special offers on its dash cam lineup for Father’s Day from Jun 8 to 21st in the US.These family-friendly dash cam discounts/promotion details can be found at www.thinkware.com All detail product information is also available.Happening at various times in the month of June, THINKWARE is offering great deals on some of its best-selling dash cameras for Father’s Day gift givers, including the following models.- U1000: THINKWARE's newest flagship model that delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. The U1000 can be accessorized with a 2K QHD rearview camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection.- Q800 PRO: One of the latest and greatest from THINKWARE capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p.- X700: Save on this easy to use dash cam that offers a navigate IPS touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more.- F200: Get a great deal on this versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-Fi.- F70: This entry-level dash cam features the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.- M1 Motorsports Cam: Exclusively for Motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, this is equipped with 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).- QA100: High-quality image processor captures crystal clear video in 2K QHD, 30fps with an optional Full HD rearview camera, advanced driver assistance system supported.- FA200: The perfect value-driven dash cam, the slim design with Advanced Parking Mode, Time Lapse, Energy Saving Mode for extended surveillance, an optional rear camera available.“There are over 70 million fathers in the US, many who dutifully drive their kids to school, the mall, soccer practice, and all around town,” said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. "Father’s Day is the perfect time to thank them for all their driving with a dash cam. Equipped with some of the most advanced technology and features on the road today, a Thinkware dash cam will not only make dad’s happy, but keep them connected, safe, and informed.”For more information, visit Thinkware’s website at www.thinkware.com or us.thinkware.comAbout THINKWAREGlobal IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation and mobile applications.Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017. Contact Information THINKWARE

Rick Judge

+1-415-429-5652



www.thinkware.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from THINKWARE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend