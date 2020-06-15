New Fitness Music App Changes the Game with Upcoming Release

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Murph Workout Radio Press Release

Startup, Murph Workout Radio, launches a new version of their popular music app this week. Updates include an offline mode that can play hours of workout music without WiFi or cell connection. The company specializes in streaming motivational fitness music. The app features multiple music genres, activity-themed channels (Running, Yoga) and more (Motown, Good Vibes). Pro DJ’s mix in motivational quotes, creating a signature feel and added inspiration for the listener.

Company Founder, Brad “Murph” Murphree, describes the new feature as “a true lifesaver” for anyone who keeps losing signal while they’re trying to listen and workout. Rival services typically require an active wifi or cellular connection for music to play without interruption. Not so with “Off the Grid” Mode. Selecting the feature allows the app user to open a wide range of custom mixed radio streams ranging from 30 minutes to well over an hour. Music styles span a wide variety of tastes, leaving the listener with hours of combined content. All music in the “Off the Grid” section can be played completely without any wifi or cell signal without interruption.



“Anyone who enjoys trail running, desert motorsports, mountain cycling, or any other activity that takes them away from reliable service, will absolutely love the new “Off the Grid” Mode,” says Murph. His startup company, Murph Workout Radio, had its debut in December of 2019 with the launch of free streaming music website, MurphWorkoutRadio.com. The company specializes in offering unique, motivational content for fitness enthusiasts.



They launched their long-awaited Apple mobile app in the App Store on March 27th of this year. Less than three months later, their development team has readied a complete overhaul that will serve up a sleek, modern interface with tons of new features and music options. To date, the app has been huge success with thousands of listeners in 36 different countries.



The company’s “secret sauce” has been by focusing on hand-curated music that is highly appropriate for physical activity. Murph Workout Radio uses DJs who are workout fanatics. They oftentimes insert powerful motivational quotes within the songs to create live transformative music that helps listeners keep moving.



The Detroit-transplant started by making music mixes for outdoor workout groups he took part in. Participants kept asking for copies of the music after the workout sessions, but sharing it proved difficult. “We needed a delivery mechanism that was sustainable. That’s what led us to build the radio station and the music channels grew from there.” Murph also adds, “We hand pick and field test every track we put out there to make sure it’s really good to workout to. We won’t leave you hanging with some sad, slow love song in the middle of your set.”



The new app release will feature additional streams beyond what is offered on their free online streaming music website. MurphWorkoutRadio.com currently offers twelve channels of popular music, with their signature motivational twist. Music genres include a wide mix of Pop, Rock, EDM/Dance, Latin, and even Country. Other channels are activity-focused like Running and Yoga. While the website content is available to stream for free, the upcoming app release on Google Play and the App Store will be available for a low monthly subscription. The apps offer additional streaming content options and better integration with iPhone and other SmartPhone devices.



The current 1.0 version of the Murph Workout Radio app is available now in the Apple Store and Google Play for a $1.99 one-time download fee. The upcoming 2.0 release will be available to new users for a low subscription rate of $3.99/mo. Comparable music apps typically range in price from $7.99 - $14.99/mo. Current owners of the original app will be able to download the new version without any additional charges.



“No matter where you are with your personal fitness, our unique blend of songs and motivational quotes will get you moving and lift your mindset. Our listeners are a big family. They interact with us on social media, make song requests, and we celebrate our victories together. It’s more than just music. We’ve built a community here,” says Murphree.



