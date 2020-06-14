Avant Healthcare Professionals Awarded Bronze Honor for Trends in Nurse Staffing Study by Healthcare Advertising Awards

Press Releases Avant Healthcare Professionals Press Release

Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists. Avant has placed thousands of international healthcare professionals across U.S. facilities to help improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, increase patient satisfaction, revenue, and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more by visiting avanthealthcare.com. Orlando, FL, June 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Avant Healthcare Professionals today announced that it won a bronze honor for its 2019 Trends in Nurse Staffing Study in the 37th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report, a publication that covers all aspects of healthcare marketing, advertising and strategic business development.Avant’s Trends in Nurse Staffing Study analyzes the state of nurse staffing, the status of U.S. nurse job vacancies, the cost comparison of outsourcing labor, and which strategies hospital executives are using to address understaffing in 2019.“It’s an honor to be recognized as a bronze award winner within the healthcare industry,” said Brian Hudson, senior vice president of Avant Healthcare Professionals. “We appreciate the engagement from our partners as we continue to provide fresh, compelling content focused on the state of nurse staffing.”This year over 4,200 entries were received, making it the largest healthcare advertising awards competition and one of the ten largest of all advertising awards. A national panel of judges were engaged in reviewing all entries based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design, and overall impact.About Avant Healthcare ProfessionalsAvant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists. Avant has placed thousands of international healthcare professionals across U.S. facilities to help improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, increase patient satisfaction, revenue, and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more by visiting avanthealthcare.com. Contact Information Avant Healthcare Professionals

Hannah Watkins

407-681-2999



www.avanthealthcare.com



