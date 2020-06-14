New Online Cooking Series Just for Teens Debuts with “Kitchen Takeover” July 7th– Reserve Here

Annapolis, MD, June 14, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Ready for your teen to socialize in a safe, fun, interactive way this summer? Want them to learn new cooking skills, hangout with like-minded peers and prepare delicious, healthy meals like a vegan pro?
Welcome to Kitchen Takeover! — Vegan News Daily's Cooking Club — Just for Teens:
This action-packed 6-part online live cooking series will be hosted every Tuesday from July 7-August 11, 2020 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm EST.
Teens will learn how to cook and eat healthier from top experts who are fun and focused. The program will teach and empower them to….
Easily shop for vegan products
Learn new cooking skills and socialize safely
Cook tasty plant-based meals your entire family will love
Create sauces, sides, main courses and desserts
Prepare their own, incredible lunches
Chop, mince, sauté and zest
Save time in the kitchen
Feel energized after meals instead of exhausted
Share the benefits of eating plant-based meals with family and friends
Featuring Culinary Instructors & Mother-Daughter Team: Elspeth - The Speedy Vegan–Feldman and plant-powered chef, Caileigh Feldman, your student will learn how easy it is to cook a whole food, plant-based meal that is delicious, nutritious, fresh and fast.
Cooking Club Teens: Kitchen Takeover includes 6 classes (1 hour each), 33+ vegan recipes, detailed shopping lists, full-length video replays of each classe and daily Q&A support in our private Cooking Club Teens Facebook group.
With mouth-watering menus that range from Classic American to Mexican Fiesta, from Incredible Italian to Amazing Asian, from Sunday Brunch to Marvelous Mediterranean… your teen will travel the world — in the comfort of their own kitchen.