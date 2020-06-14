New Online Cooking Series Just for Teens Debuts with “Kitchen Takeover” July 7th– Reserve Here

Vegan News Daily is debuting a fun, safe, interactive way for teens to socialize in a this summer - and learn new cooking skills, hangout with friends and prepare delicious, healthy meals like a vegan pro. It's called "Kitchen Takeover!" and debuts on July 7th.

Annapolis, MD, June 14, 2020



Welcome to Kitchen Takeover! — Vegan News Daily's Cooking Club — Just for Teens:

This action-packed 6-part online live cooking series will be hosted every Tuesday from July 7-August 11, 2020 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm EST.

Teens will learn how to cook and eat healthier from top experts who are fun and focused. The program will teach and empower them to….



Easily shop for vegan products

Learn new cooking skills and socialize safely

Cook tasty plant-based meals your entire family will love

Create sauces, sides, main courses and desserts

Prepare their own, incredible lunches

Chop, mince, sauté and zest

Save time in the kitchen

Feel energized after meals instead of exhausted

Share the benefits of eating plant-based meals with family and friends



Featuring Culinary Instructors & Mother-Daughter Team: Elspeth - The Speedy Vegan–Feldman and plant-powered chef, Caileigh Feldman, your student will learn how easy it is to cook a whole food, plant-based meal that is delicious, nutritious, fresh and fast.



Cooking Club Teens: Kitchen Takeover includes 6 classes (1 hour each), 33+ vegan recipes, detailed shopping lists, full-length video replays of each classe and daily Q&A support in our private Cooking Club Teens Facebook group.



