dbExpress Drivers Now Support RAD Studio 10.4 Sydney


Devart rolled out the updated versions of dbExpress drivers with support for the newly released RAD Studio 10.4 Sydney.

Prague, Czech Republic, June 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers, released updated versions of its dbExpress drivers. The Czech vendor stays on top of software development, thus the new drivers got support for RAD Studio 10.4 Sydney.

The recent update of dbExpress drivers include:

Support for RAD Studio 10.4 Sydney — applies to dbExpress Drivers for Oracle, SQL Server, InterBase and Firebird, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
Support for JSON data type — another improvement in dbExpress Driver for MySQL.

Devart dbExpress Driver is a lightweight, cross-platform interface for accessing data from SQL database servers in Delphi and C++ applications. The key benefits of Devart cross-platform dbExpress technology are direct access to database servers using native libraries and data type mapping between database and Delphi data types.

For more information about Devart dbExpress Driver, please visit — https://blog.devart.com/dbexpress-drivers-with-support-for-rad-studio-10-4.html

About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/
Contact Information
Devart
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
Contact
www.devart.com

