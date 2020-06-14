Redemption, Starring Brian J. White, Premieres on The ON! Channel

Press Releases The ON! Channel Press Release

https://www.instagram/theonchannel New York, NY, June 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The ON! Channel continues to premiere exciting content from black filmmakers and this time it's the movie Redemption, starring Brian J. White (Stomp The Yard, Good Deeds, Ambitions) and is directed by Award Winning Director Sean Reid.In Redemption, a movie based on a true story, Brian J. White gives a powerful performance in this emotional, coming of age, independent drama. White plays a young man growing up in Hollywood with dreams of following his father into the film industry. Navigating being Black in Hollywood as well as becoming sidetracked by drugs and the illusion of instant success, he soon learns that the same connections that made his big break possible can just as easily destroy him."We are honored to present to our audience this entertaining and important film, said Maurice Woodson, Founder and CEO of The ON! Channel. "We are doing everything we can to change the narrative by sharing stories that express the black experience from all angles, and Redemption touches on so many important issues, making it as relevant as ever."The ON! Channel is a streaming service that is rapidly growing in popularity and celebrates diversity, multiculturalism and inclusivity.https://youtu.be/eRgYSC7DMIUFor more information about The ON! Channel visit:https://www.theonchannel.comhttps://www.instagram/theonchannel Contact Information The ON! Channel

