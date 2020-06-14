New Book Release: Da Vinci Visits Today

History repeats itself. Nothing could be the case more than much of Da Vinci’s ideas, thinking, and lessons. What if Da Vinci stepped foot in today’s world? Readers will find out with this book.

A New Perspective on All Things Da Vinci - Stimulate Your Thinking, Develop New Connections and New Ideas



Da Vinci Visits Today, a historical biography with a twist has just been released by author Al Lautenslager.



History repeats itself. Nothing could be the case more than much of Da Vinci’s ideas, thinking, and lessons. What if Da Vinci stepped foot in today’s world? Readers will find out with this book.



There are clearly two stories within this book. One is about the life and works of Leonardo, serving a base for current observations. The other story is of his views of today, stepping into current times for the first time.



“Nothing like matching historical scholarship with literary imagination. This book does that!” has been stated by one reviewer. Another states that, “This is not just history it is a story with the power of da Vinci behind it.”



“Lautenslager makes it possible for us to better understand, with a twist, how great Leonardo Da Vinci really was.”



The book is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble online and many other online outlets.



Al Lautenslager is an accomplished six-time published, best-selling author, entrepreneur, book collector, businessperson, professional speaker and more who is passionate about Renaissance history. He has traveled to Italy to see Leonardo da Vinci in full view, in his own country, and has patterned many parts of his own life and teachings after da Vinci. He has lived a life like da Vinci as an engineer and writer, with multi-disciplined interests and skills. His pursuit of art history comes from the research for this book and the many da Vinci books in his collection.



