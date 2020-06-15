Chetu Celebrates Grand Opening of New, State-of-the-Art, South Florida Headquarters

Press Releases Chetu Inc. Press Release

Region’s Burgeoning Tech Scene Stimulates Global Software Developer to Expand Corporate Offices and Open the City’s First New Office Building in Over a Decade.

Plantation, FL, June 15, 2020 --(



Having recently established offices in the United Kingdom, Chetu is continuing to capitalize on its rapid development with the opening of its new, state-of-the-art South Florida headquarters. The custom-built facility will serve as the home base for its global operations and is located at:



1248 N. University Drive

Suite 300

Plantation, FL 33322



The three-story, 63,600 square-foot building features some of the latest in technological innovation, including a state-of-the-art communication infrastructure and advanced security features, all with a modern South Florida-design.



As the anchor tenant, Chetu’s headquarters will be housed on the top floor, and feature a contemporary and spacious reception area, numerous upscale conference rooms, a community dining area, break lounges, and over 21,000 square feet of working space. The remaining two floors feature individual suites for a variety of professional tenants, including 26,800 square feet of approved medical-use space.



“The new headquarters is a testament to our company’s incredible growth and fortitude over the past two decades, as well as the continued expansion of the technology scene in South Florida,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “This new building marks the next chapter for our Chetu family.”



A prominent business in the region, Chetu has received ample, local recognition as a leader in the technology space, including the South Florida Business Journal’s 2019 Technology Awards for fastest-growing technology companies by both dollar and percentage growth.



For more information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.



About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with a software delivery model suited to its clients’ needs. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.



Media Contact:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

Brian Poole

954-342-5676



www.chetu.com

10167 W. Sunrise Blvd Suite 200

Plantation, Florida, United States



