Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book by J.R. Solonche: The Time of Your Life

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by J.R. Solonche, The Time of Your Life, hitting stores everywhere now.

New York, NY, June 15, 2020 --(



He is the author of Beautiful Day (Deerbrook Editions), Won’t Be Long (Deerbrook Editions), Heart’s Content (Five Oaks Press), Invisible (nominated for the Pulitzer Prize by Five Oaks Press), The Black Birch (Kelsay Books), I, Emily Dickinson & Other Found Poems (Deerbrook Editions), In Short Order (Kelsay Books), Tomorrow, Today and Yesterday (Deerbrook Editions), True Enough (Dos Madres Press), The Jewish Dancing Master (Ravenna Press), If You Should See Me Walking on the Road (Kelsay Books), In a Public Place (Dos Madres Press), To Say the Least (Dos Madres Press), For All I Know (Kelsay Books), The Porch Poems (Deerbrook Editions), Enjoy Yourself (Serving House Books), and coauthor of Peach Girl: Poems for a Chinese Daughter (Grayson Books). He lives in the Hudson Valley.



Available on Amazon



For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org. New York, NY, June 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Professor Emeritus of English at SUNY Orange, J.R. Solonche has been publishing poetry in magazines, journals, and anthologies since the early 70s. Notable among these are The American Scholar, The New Criterion, The Progressive, The Journal of the American Medical Association, Poetry Northwest, The North American Review, Poetry East, The Literary Review, The Hampden-Sydney Poetry Review, The American Journal of Poetry, Salmagundi, Hawaii Pacific Review, and Poet Lore, as well as the anthologies Visiting Frost, A Ritual to Read Together: Poems in Conversation with William Stafford, Mixed Voices: Contemporary Poems about Music, Facing the Change: Personal Encounters with Global Warming, Dogs Singing: A Tribute Anthology, Beyond Lament: Poets of the World Bearing Witness to the Holocaust, and the Anthology of Magazine Verse & Yearbook of American Poetry.He is the author of Beautiful Day (Deerbrook Editions), Won’t Be Long (Deerbrook Editions), Heart’s Content (Five Oaks Press), Invisible (nominated for the Pulitzer Prize by Five Oaks Press), The Black Birch (Kelsay Books), I, Emily Dickinson & Other Found Poems (Deerbrook Editions), In Short Order (Kelsay Books), Tomorrow, Today and Yesterday (Deerbrook Editions), True Enough (Dos Madres Press), The Jewish Dancing Master (Ravenna Press), If You Should See Me Walking on the Road (Kelsay Books), In a Public Place (Dos Madres Press), To Say the Least (Dos Madres Press), For All I Know (Kelsay Books), The Porch Poems (Deerbrook Editions), Enjoy Yourself (Serving House Books), and coauthor of Peach Girl: Poems for a Chinese Daughter (Grayson Books). He lives in the Hudson Valley.Available on AmazonFor information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org. Contact Information Adelaide Books LLC

Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books