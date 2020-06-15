New Book by Louis Gallo: Crash and Other Poems

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Louis Gallo, Crash and Other Poems, hitting stores everywhere now.

New York, NY, June 15, 2020 --(



“A writer of fiction (much of it hilarious) and essays both scholarly and personal (often the product of deep study), as well as a teacher who has opened the minds of generations of students, Louis Gallo is a poet of many dimensions...” - Ralph Adamo, editor The Xavier Review, author of Ever



Louis Gallo is the founding editor of the now-defunct journals, The Barataria Review and Books: A New Orleans Review. His work has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize several times. He is the recipient of an NEA grant for fiction. He teaches at Radford University in Radford, Virginia.



Available on Amazon



New York, NY, June 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Louis Gallo is a poet who is finely tuned to actualities with the ability to exhibit them from unexpected angles. Each poem arrests the attention of the readers in a way to make us stop and reflect on these intense experiences. With brilliant precision, the poems in Crash engage the readers to balance between the poet's sympathetic perception of the earnest human condition and subtle humor." - Kristina Kočan, Poet, (Šara, 2008; Kolesa in murve, 2014; Šivje, 2018) Maribor, Slovenia

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org.

Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



