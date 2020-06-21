New Book by Ana Vidosavljevic: "Mermaids"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of short stories, "Mermaids."

New York, NY, June 21, 2020



"An incredibly un-putdown-able selection of the short fiction. It’s rare I consider short story collections page-turners, but there was just one masterful read after another. A must-read!" (from the editorial review)



Ana Vidosavljević is from Serbia and currently lives in Indonesia. She has her work published or forthcoming in Down in the Dirt (Scar Publications), Literary Yard, RYL (Refresh Your Life), The Caterpillar, The Curlew, Eskimo Pie, Coldnoon, Perspectives, Indiana Voice Journal, The Raven Chronicles, Setu Bilingual Journal, Foliate Oak Literary Magazine, Quail Bell Magazine, Madcap Review, The Bookends Review.



Available on Amazon



Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



