Auctioneer Adam Levinsohn's Owned Bond Street to Feature Exclusive Jewelry Collections

“We’re absolutely delighted with this partnership, which will allow our clients to access some exclusive pieces at very attractive prices. While we cannot yet disclose the identity of the designer, we’re hoping to announce more information together with details about this stunning collection to our exclusive network of clients very soon,” said Auctioneer Adam Levinsohn.



“These are usually released at celebrity red carpet events, big-city fashion weeks, and high-end jewelry stores before Christmas. So, we’re excited to add these elegant and stylishly designed pieces to our inventory of estate jewelry and fine art. And they will be presented to our clients starting at 10% of their retail price. This will provide a rare opportunity to own luxury designer jewelry pieces at an affordable price. Bond Street will also authenticate them for quality and issue certifications of appraisals for added peace of mind of our buyers.”



This exclusive collection is expected to feature a $320,000 13.43 CTS Royal Blue Sapphire and Diamond Ring at a starting bid of $32,000. A $420,000 2.75 CTS Diamond Ring with a 7.46 CTS Pinkish Ruby and a $350,000 Pear Shaped 5.14 CTS D Flawless Diamond will also be featured at starting bids of $42,000 and $35,000, respectively.



In addition, the collection will include 24.86 CTS Emerald earrings with 20 CTS Diamonds that are valued at $520,000 and a 2.72 CTS Pink Diamond ring valued at $115,000. These will also be presented starting at 10% of their retail value.



“Especially after the limitations posed by COVID-19, many designers and artists have chosen us to help take their products to our exclusive network of high-end buyers. This is mainly because we provide them with a hassle-free experience by taking over the entire selling process, from advertising and promotions to insurance and logistics,” explained Levinsohn.



“We’re truly honored that they have trusted us with their masterpieces and we work towards continuously expanding our services to make their lives easier.”



Bond Street Auctions is well-known for its seized asset auctions carried out across the US. These auctions have included premium assets such as seized artwork, jewelry, watches, antiques, and collectibles, making them popular events to purchase high-end merchandise at affordable prices.



However, Bond Street has been rapidly expanding its inventory beyond seized luxury assets to cater to the growing demand from its high-net-worth clientele.



Therefore, over the recent past, the auction house has partnered with several high-profile artists, both US and international, to bring their work to its large network of renowned art dealers and pre-approved collectors.



Together with Auctioneer Adam Levinsohn, Bond Street also works regularly with jewelry designers as well as antique collectors to present specially selected masterpieces at its regular live and online auctions. Its expertise lies in appraising and authenticating high-value merchandise with years of experience.



About Bond Street: Bond Street Auctions is a premier auction house that is globally renowned for its expertise in commercial art and jewelry transactions. Its monthly in-person auctions draw in an exclusive network of world-renowned art dealers, pre-approved collectors, and high net-worth clients. Bond Street’s inventory includes luxury seized assets, premium artwork, jewelry, antiques, and other high-value merchandise.



