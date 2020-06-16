New Night Mode Feature Introduced on Geeky Nigeria

Press Releases Geeky Nigeria Press Release

Geeky Nigeria's website, geeky.com.ng now has a toggle for switching to daytime and nighttime.

Lagos, Nigeria, June 16, 2020 --(



In a statement, John noted that the surge in online activities brought about the development.



"Having considered the effect of blue light emitted from smartphones, especially now when online activities are on the rise, the need to develop something that caters for the eyes of our readers becomes paramount," he said.



John said that the feature can be accessed when the reader is on geeky.com.ng



"When you visit geeky.com.ng or view an article, you will see the switch beside our rebranded logo.



"By default, it is set to daytime mode, but you can switch to whichever mode you prefer," he said.



Speaking on the usefulness of the feature, John added that users visit the website at night and so the blue light from smartphones needs to be at the barest minimum to protect the reader's vision.



"Blue light from mobile devices, in the long run causes eye defects. Readers that visit geeky.com.ng at night would be harming their eyes by absorbing so much light. The dark mode feature presents a way to adjust to the night environment, while keeping the text clear and legible," he said.



In addition, John said that a reading progress bar has also been added to the blog. According to him, this would as the reader scrolls down an article the fixed green bar progresses, which would allow readers to monitor the length of articles.



"Also you will observe that we have added a reading progress bar fixed below every article on our website.



"The green bar progresses as you approach the end of an article, which is our innovative way of letting you measure the length of articles," he said.



