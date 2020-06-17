GiftWaley.com Launches Operations in Bangalore with Electronic Gadgets, Accessories and Home & Living Product

GiftWaley, the online gifting store launched it's operations today in Bengaluru after much wait and delay. The niche store was initially set to go live in April but postponed its official launch due to the pandemic and lockdown across the country.

Now, during this time of slowed economic operations and people spending low on non-essential products, it would be interesting to see how GiftWaley showcases its unique proposition with gifts to sets it's position in the market and build volumes for growth. Bengaluru, India, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It was interesting to know from the brand that they got good additional time to increase brand collaborations and build their catalog during this lockdown gap before they launched the website. With close to 1000+ SKUs, GiftWaley is all set to target niche audiences with their range of products in Bangalore."We have initiated our operations in Bangalore with premium collections and would look to serve the customers with quality and branded gifting products." -GiftWaleyThe brand delivers products across the country but looks to focus from targeting all metros/ major cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, etc., simultaneously to focusing on Bangalore city for initial months with the change in situations due to Covid-19 pandemic.Now, during this time of slowed economic operations and people spending low on non-essential products, it would be interesting to see how GiftWaley showcases its unique proposition with gifts to sets it's position in the market and build volumes for growth.