Luxury Kitchen Brand Marrone + Mesubim Launch Their 1st Conceptual Competition for Emerging Designers to Present the Kitchen of Tomorrow

Italian design and manufacturers Marrone + Mesubim have only recently entered the world of ground-breaking innovations with their ergonomic culinary counters featuring professional performances and receiving global recognition for their fresh approach to kitchen design.



The time for future design challenge is open to all interior designers, architects, students, and professionals who relish the idea of creating the perfect contemporary cooking space.



Competition Entries: Design an exceptional modern kitchen space where creativity, function and form are all perfectly balanced.



To be considered for the contest, we ask participants for a drawn or digital sketch to be sent via email and posted on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn with the hashtag #timeforfuturedesign.



The competition will take place for 30 days, from 18th June to 18th July included.



How to enter? Only one sketch per user will be accepted and considered for the competition.



Prizes: The winner of the 2020 Design For Time receive:



- A 360° render of their design and a tour of Marrone + Mesubim HQ in the North of Italy

- A set of ultra-mini, high quality aluminium alloy earbuds from K – Array + a free webinar in light and sound and a participation on the K – Academy Design and Setup inclusive of Food and Hotel along with a visit to the La Marzocco factory with Modbar Experience + Aperitivo + Gift bag



Judges: Each design will be assessed by a board of hand-picked judges including:



- Simone Zanoni: Michelin Star Chef in Paris

- Stefano Zaccaria VP Global Sales & Marketing - K – Array

- Aric Forbing – Founder Modbar (La Marzocco)

- Olivier Frymouth Regional Manager – Natufia

- Sharon Kilby – PR – Arthouse PR.

Riccardo Viozzi

+447943865365



https://marronemesubim.com



