Meet Ispirer MnMTK 2020: Customizable Toolkit for Automated Migration of Databases and Applications

Automated Migration Toolkit for database migration and application conversion. Ispirer MnMTK automates the entire migration of database objects from source database to target platform. It converts SQL, stored procedures, views, functions, triggers, tables, constraints, sequences and transfers data at up to 100% automation rate.

Bothell, WA, June 17, 2020 --



Automated Database Migration

MnMTK supports conversion between most source and target technologies (Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Teradata, Informix, Amazon Redshift, Azure, etc.). Ispirer engineers are constantly working on improving the migration capacities of their products, and extending the variety of supported databases.



Ispirer MnMTK to help businesses migrate any type of database objects and data within any data center: tables, stored procedures, views, user defined types, data, functions, sequences, synonyms, indexes, triggers.



Integrated Application Conversion

Ispirer’s migration and modernization software and services provide highly automated, consistent and integrated conversion of the entire application. The developers take into account specific coding, architecture and framework requirements to meet all their clients’ project needs. MnMTK supports conversion of most source and target programming technologies (Java, .NET, C/C++, C#, COBOL, Delphi, Oracle PL/SQL, VB.NET, etc.).



Customize and Migrate Easily

Every project plan is unique and needs to be discussed separately, prices depend on its scope, duration and complexity. Ispirer experts tailor their products in such a way that customized versions can fully satisfy business requirements of every customer. It is the easiest way to migrate databases on the client's side. The toolkit Ispirer MnMTK can create unique migration rules just for a specific migration. Once adopted and customized, it shows a very high level of automated migration of all database objects.



Ispirer tools brief overview:



SQLWays Wizard, designed particularly for database migration, has become more powerful in version 2020. The conversion level has reached maximum quality.



nGLFly Wizard, designed for converting applications, has become even more flexible. This allows to fully customize application conversion projects.



Migration Studio is a completely new product that uses a standard approach to project management. Thus, the functionality of the software allows to save time and optimize the migration project workflow.



Migration Service and Ready-to-use Database



Inorder to eliminate internal efforts, Ispirer's thoughtful strategic team will be dedicated to perform migration service for a customer. An operational and high-quality system will be delivered on time and at a reasonable price. As a result, a client gets a fully functioning database ready for work.



Along with professional Analysis, Evaluation, Performance and Migration Testing, Ispirer also provides such services as Code Refactoring, Changing Functionality, and Adding Extra Functionality.



Ispirer experienced team provides turnkey application migration services as well. They are ready to convert the entire application to a target language, delivering a ready-to-use app in due time. The developer’s responsibilities include not only professional analysis, assessment, performance and testing of the migration, but also services such as adding new or changing existing functionality of the application.



Customer Benefits



100% Automation Performance: Unique migration rules implemented in the Toolkit upraise automation rate. This enables Ispirer developers to make the Toolkit fit a company's business operations perfectly.



Fit Any Budget: A customer pays for only what he needs: prices depend on the scope and duration of a migration project.



Optimized Migration: The Company delivers intelligent and maintainable code. No need to use any middleware after conversion.



Operative database: Well-executed shift to a new environment resulting in a maintainable system fulfilling its functions.



Elizaveta Shavel

+375172895553



www.ispirer.com



