Webinar on "New Public After Pandemic" Attracts Attention of Vietnamese PR Practitioners

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, MD of EloQ Communications, recently joined "Entering The Post-Pandemic Era: New Relations With The New Public" webinar hosted by Vietnam Public Relations Network to discuss key changes in consumer behaviors after COVID-19.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, June 18, 2020



As the effects of the COVID-19 wanes and the time of social distancing comes to a halt, the society moves forward to a “new normal. To PR practitioners, the definition of “the new public” is brought forward as a point of discussion for experts both in and outside the field, with an aim to determine their target audience more accurately.



The webinar enticed a gathering of experts in the field. Alongside with Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, there were Mr. Nguyen Khoa My, Co-Chair of VNPR as the forum’s Moderator, Mr Ma Thanh Danh, Vice-President of KIDO Group and CEO-Founder of International Consultancy Firm CIB, and Mr. Nguyen Trong Phuoc, Managing Editor of Thanh Nien Newspaper, as the commentators.



The government’s requirement for citizens to wear face masks in public, sanitize their hands frequently and limit crowd-gathering to protect the public’s health has had certain influences on how people think. Even after social distancing, we could see most people still adhering to the disease prevention rules from prior. Perhaps, the shopping and eatery markets still have a long way to go before they reach the hustle-and-bustle status like before.



"After the pandemic, consumers’ awareness remains. Digitalization and traditional journalism have proven their strengths, become the main concerns and received a huge volume of interactions from users," Dr. Ly-Le assessed.



According to Dr. Ly-Le, as soon as the public recognizes the convenience of using technology, which has both prevented them from spreading infections and made life easier, it’s possible that they will maintain this practice rather than revert to the old ones. In addition, according to data from Similar Web, the number of views on traditional media platforms escalated since readers sought to filter out the fake news that ran rampant on social media. This strong comeback of traditional media has showed that people are placing more trust on professional newsrooms. PR practitioners need to take this fact into consideration for their future PR activities, since there was a priority on social media before the pandemic broke out.



PR practitioners are always sensitive to current events. Every incident prompts PR professionals to try to understand the target audience’s emotions, thinking, and behaviors in order to keep up with the latest trends. Therefore, “as soon as we’re aware of the changes, then the first thing we do is to change our own mindsets and execution strategies to understand the consumers’ insights,” Mr. Trong Phuoc said.



Likewise, Dr. Clāra Ly-Le said that there is no "new public group," but rather, the emergence of the public’s new awareness after the pandemic. Depending on the different target audience, we must lay out different foundations when rolling out a new communications/advertising campaign. Moreover, PR budget planning has to be mindful of in any strategies. Instead of targeting broadly to a "general public," companies should try to “narrow down, concentrate on” as we determine our core audience segment. This would save a lot of financial resources amidst this time of economic hardship. Therefore, the industry requires us to be adaptive to the changes in the market and keep a sharp eye on the public even in the "normal" times – only then can we achieve work efficiency.



Finally, the forum wrapped up with the farewell and an insightful quote from Mr. Thanh Danh, “Change is not important, the important thing is our attitude toward the change. If we see it as a challenge, then it will be a challenge. If we see opportunity in it, then it will be an opportunity. Turn the challenge into opportunity, and regardless of our occupations or fields, as long as our hearts are in it, we will reap the well-deserved fruits of our labor.”



About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.



EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.



Duy Ly

+84 28 39251559



https://www.eloqasia.com



