Press Releases Boss Up Magazine Press Release

Receive press releases from Boss Up Magazine: By Email RSS Feeds: Boss Up Magazine Keeps Entrepreneurs Connected at 2nd Annual Boss Bash

Boss Up Magazine announces their 2nd annual Boss Bash to bring entrepreneurs together to build and expand their network.

Washington, DC, June 17, 2020 --(



This event provides networking opportunities, a speaker panel, local vendors, entertainment, professional head-shot photography, small business meet and greets, raffles, and so much more to its guests. Boss Up Magazine is gearing up to provide a phenomenal experience to those interested in attending and ensures that safety precautions due to COVID-19 will be taken. As a new event of the area, Boss Up Magazine is taking every step necessary to make this event one of the hottest events of 2020, as well as an event to help entrepreneurs re-connect and expand their network.



The Boss Up Magazine platform highlights emerging entrepreneurs around the world, and offers many services to help them elevate their brand or business. Outside of its digital platform, Boss Up Magazine offers networking events, podcast, printed publications, mobile app, and more.



Boss Up Magazine looks forward to creating great relationships with sponsors, vendors, press, and all of the attendees in the local & surrounding area of Washington, D.C. Boss Up Magazine's Founder, Twanita Dozier, is committed to making The Boss Bash a successful and fun event that goes down in history as the best. Washington, DC, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Boss Up Magazine is pleased to announce that their 2nd Annual Boss Bash event will be held in Washington, D.C. October 24, 2020 from 1:00pm – 6:00pm. The Boss Bash is a signature event of Boss Up Magazine, and is a game changer for small businesses and entrepreneurs alike. Offering a welcoming and celebratory setting, the Boss Bash is perfect for anyone who is looking to make professional connections, and have fun while doing so.This event provides networking opportunities, a speaker panel, local vendors, entertainment, professional head-shot photography, small business meet and greets, raffles, and so much more to its guests. Boss Up Magazine is gearing up to provide a phenomenal experience to those interested in attending and ensures that safety precautions due to COVID-19 will be taken. As a new event of the area, Boss Up Magazine is taking every step necessary to make this event one of the hottest events of 2020, as well as an event to help entrepreneurs re-connect and expand their network.The Boss Up Magazine platform highlights emerging entrepreneurs around the world, and offers many services to help them elevate their brand or business. Outside of its digital platform, Boss Up Magazine offers networking events, podcast, printed publications, mobile app, and more.Boss Up Magazine looks forward to creating great relationships with sponsors, vendors, press, and all of the attendees in the local & surrounding area of Washington, D.C. Boss Up Magazine's Founder, Twanita Dozier, is committed to making The Boss Bash a successful and fun event that goes down in history as the best. Contact Information Boss Up Magazine

Twanita Dozier

267-666-0739



www.bossupmag.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Boss Up Magazine