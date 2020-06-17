Preservation Maryland Managing Federal Grant for First-Ever National Register Nominations of LGBTQ Sites in Maryland

Preservation Maryland is proud to announce that the organization is managing a grant from the National Park Service and Maryland Historical Trust that will result in the first-ever historic designation of a property in Maryland for its significance to LGBTQ history.

The research will be conducted by Dr. Susan Ferentinos, author of the forthcoming Historical Context Statement on Maryland LGBTQ history, funded by the Maryland Historical Trust’s Historic Preservation Non-Capital Grant Program. Building on that research, the CLG grant will fund three new National Register of Historic Places nominations in Baltimore City and two Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties forms in Montgomery County.



In Baltimore City, the properties that are planned to be nominated to the National Register include the site of early 1920-30s social events and drag performances in West Baltimore, a long-running bar, and a health clinic important in the era of the AIDS epidemic that is still serving Baltimore’s LGBTQ community. In Montgomery County, the residences of two influential and out Marylanders will be documented and submitted to the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties.



Of the more than 90,000 properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places, fewer than 20 reference LGBTQ historical significance. There are no sites or districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Maryland for LGBTQ historical significance.



