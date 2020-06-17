DJ-BrianC Announces Special Local COVID-19 Wedding Special at Reduced Prices

Press Releases DJ-BrianC Press Release

Maine Wedding DJ Special Rate

Lewiston, ME, June 17, 2020 --(



Communities across Maine have been challenged very strongly by the coronavirus. Fortunately, all signs point to 2020 being much brighter soon. In that spirit, popular and very well-reviewed Maine wedding DJ DJ-BrianC recently announced he is saying “thank you” to the local community by offering a COVID-19/Coronavirus Wedding Special for the rest of 2020. The special price is $650 within 25 miles of Lewiston/Auburn Maine, with possible travel fees outside of the promotional area. The early enthusiasm surrounding the news is high and early reservations are recommended.



“I’m happy to be able to offer this promotion for the rest of 2020,” commented DJ-BrianC. “I’m looking forward to exceeding expectations providing DJ services for Amazing weddings here in our state as we all move forward.”



DJ-BrianC is happy to DJ at traditional weddings and same sex weddings, with equal enthusiasm. DJ services include free event planning assistance; access to 24/7 online wedding/event planning tools; no charge for set-up/break-down time; and he is happy to DJ with one premium sound system; LED dance floor lighting; wireless microphone for fun and memorable toasts and speeches; and a full digital music library with custom playlists to meet individual wedding wishes.



Clients can expect a huge amount of experience from the DJ. DJ-BrianC has been providing Maine wedding DJ services since 1992. He also has DJ’d regularly at a wide-range of other events, like Anniversaries, School Dances, Christmas Parties, New Years Parties, Halloween Parties, Birthdays, Karaoke Nights, Corporate Events and much more. Winning rave reviews for his devotion to provide the best DJ experiences possible and treating each event as if it were his own.



Shelly Lisa, recently said in a five-star review, “I had the pleasure of working with DJ-BrianC at a wedding that we both were booked for. Brian wasn't only on time but even early to make sure that everything is set up and ready to go. His sound systems he brings is appropriately sized and sound great! He's literally a world class DJ that knows how to play to any situation perfectly. DJ-BrianC is one of the best wedding DJ's that I have worked with.”



Brian Caouette

207-212-6560



https://www.djbrianc.us



