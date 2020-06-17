Toll Brothers Colorado to Participate in National Sales Event

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Home buyers can save with special incentives and financing options during the "Love Everything About Your Home" National Sales Event.

Erie, CO, June 17, 2020 --(



“More than ever before, we’re seeing people across the country with an even greater appreciation for having a home they love,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “They want a home that checks all the boxes for everything from outdoor living to places for homework and working from home to family time and exercise. Toll Brothers offers an array of homes to meet all these needs and more with homes available for quick move-in and homes waiting to be built with a buyer’s preferences in mind - plus limited-time incentives during this event.”



Toll Brothers builds homes in some of the most sought-after locations in the country and offers a wide selection of floor plans and hundreds of design options so interested buyers can find a new home that’s truly personalized to their life and style. During the National Sales Event, buyers can explore a variety of home types - including move-in ready homes, homes nearing completion, and homes ready to be built - and take advantage of limited-time savings to make their dream home a reality at the best possible value.



Limited-time incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales consultant to learn more. To take advantage of these attractive packages, interested buyers must make a deposit between June 13 and July 12, 2020.



Participating communities in Colorado are:



- The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031

- Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470), 303-708-1856

- Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227

- Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows in Erie (near Highway 287 and Erie Parkway), 303-209-0002 (Vistas Collection) and 720-543-8655 (Retreat Collection)

- North Hill in Thornton (near 144th and Holly), 720-907-1922

- Vistas and The Retreat at Southshore (near the Aurora Reservoir), 720-500-0077

- The Timbers in Parker, 720-828-8825

- Candelas in Northwest Arvada (near Indiana and West 96th Avenue), 720-899-4825

- Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony in Timnath (near I-25 and Harmony Road), 970-372-2777

- The Ridge at Ward Station in Wheat Ridge (near Ward Road and I-70), 720-640-9393



Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 24 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).



For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



