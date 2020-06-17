Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases JB Dondolo Press Release

Receive press releases from JB Dondolo: By Email RSS Feeds: JB Dondolo Inc. Launches Music for Water Campaign Benefitting the Fight Against COVID-19

Dallas, TX, June 17, 2020 --(



JB Dondolo has partnered with Grand Mountain International Records, a record label company that will produce the final recording and distribute the top five songs internationally.



The original intent behind Music for Water was an initiative that would accelerate fund acquisition to fulfill the nonprofit’s mission, vision, and values. However, with the rapid changes COVID-19 brought on our communities, JB Dondolo acknowledges the critical need to fight the pandemic while seeking a water song for the charity and spotlighting charitable work undertaken around the world.



To accomplish its mission, JB Dondolo is proud to partner with Disinfect & Shield, a disinfecting company that will provide disinfecting products and services to select healthcare facilities identified as hotspots.



The top chosen song will be promoted by JB Dondolo across its media and social media properties including the JB Dondolo website, through press releases, in interviews, and on Facebook, Twitter, etc. The finalists, and ultimately the winner, will provide a voice to the sound for clean water for JB Dondolo. More information about this initiative may be found at: https://one.bidpal.net/music4water/welcome.



Since launching the Music for Water, JB Dondolo has gained collaboration with THE SUPERNATURAL INC., a 21 Century Multimedia Platform and Distributor of Film, Music and Creative Content based out of Atlanta, GA. Janol Mecca Holmes, CEO, is joining JB Dondolo as honorary board. His years of expertise in the music industry is an asset to the organization.



Already, the Music for Water campaign has received endorsements from Gold Selling Recording Artist Ny’a, Country singer IMAJ, and artists Daniel Dodd-Ellis, Marc Avon Evans, and a few others.



JB Dondolo takes tremendous pride in the promotions and exposure it receives from Purdue University Musical Organizations and University of Notre Dame Department of Music.



About JB Dondolo, Inc.:

Lumbie Mlambo founded JB Dondolo, Inc. in 2012. JB Dondolo Inc.’s mission is to remove barriers to accessing basic needs that underserved and impoverished communities face. JB Dondolo, Inc. firmly believes that access to clean water is a human right. Mlambo accepted a 2019 UN Global Leadership Award presented by the Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. The award honored the work the organization completed towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation through installing a filtration system at a medical clinic in Zimbabwe.



Lumbie Mlambo

817-705-6212



jbdondolo.org

Ronda Bowen

Rbowen@jbdondolo.org



