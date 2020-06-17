Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories" by Elliot Stanton

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories" – a collection by Elliot Stanton.

Thame, United Kingdom, June 17, 2020 --(



In life, people don’t always get a "happy ever after," no matter how hard they wish. Not every mystery can be solved, and occasionally the bad guy wins. While Karma dictates that wrongdoers eventually get their comeuppance, and "what comes around goes around," this is not always the case. Occasionally, what comes around has been around and gone elsewhere.



Some people are good; others do things for the right reasons but end up doing more bad than good; some set out to harm, but suddenly find a conscience, and a few are just evil through and through. The characters within "The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories" are diverse, and for many of them, the consequences of their actions do not always acknowledge the rules of Karma.



"The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 264 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653033

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.7 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B085QM5R4D

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CSOS

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

This is Elliot Stanton’s fourth book and the first he’s written featuring short stories. His previous novels are humorous in nature, and all have various aspects of true-life events, but this time he decided he wanted to try something different. In the spring of 2019, he decided to write a series of Tales of the Unexpected–type stories and 12 months later he’d written enough tales to create "The Crimson Scarf and Other Short Stories."



Elliot is married with two teenage children and lives on the outskirts of North London. His interests include history, watching sport, music and travel. His favourite location is Las Vegas, where he has visited many times. In fact, Vegas is the location of his second novel, "For A Few Dollars Less."



He is a member of Mensa, and a keen retainer of trivia so enjoys partaking in pub quizzes with a regular group of his friends.



Writing is his main passion and intends to write more novels and books of short stories in the future.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About "The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories": A collection of seventeen short stories that will satisfy the imaginations of those who enjoy fiction with entertaining and unexpected twists.In life, people don’t always get a "happy ever after," no matter how hard they wish. Not every mystery can be solved, and occasionally the bad guy wins. While Karma dictates that wrongdoers eventually get their comeuppance, and "what comes around goes around," this is not always the case. Occasionally, what comes around has been around and gone elsewhere.Some people are good; others do things for the right reasons but end up doing more bad than good; some set out to harm, but suddenly find a conscience, and a few are just evil through and through. The characters within "The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories" are diverse, and for many of them, the consequences of their actions do not always acknowledge the rules of Karma."The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 264 pagesISBN-13: 9781913653033Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.7 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B085QM5R4DAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/CSOSPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About the AuthorThis is Elliot Stanton’s fourth book and the first he’s written featuring short stories. His previous novels are humorous in nature, and all have various aspects of true-life events, but this time he decided he wanted to try something different. In the spring of 2019, he decided to write a series of Tales of the Unexpected–type stories and 12 months later he’d written enough tales to create "The Crimson Scarf and Other Short Stories."Elliot is married with two teenage children and lives on the outskirts of North London. His interests include history, watching sport, music and travel. His favourite location is Las Vegas, where he has visited many times. In fact, Vegas is the location of his second novel, "For A Few Dollars Less."He is a member of Mensa, and a keen retainer of trivia so enjoys partaking in pub quizzes with a regular group of his friends.Writing is his main passion and intends to write more novels and books of short stories in the future.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend