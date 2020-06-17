Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories" by Elliot Stanton

Thame, United Kingdom, June 17, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories": A collection of seventeen short stories that will satisfy the imaginations of those who enjoy fiction with entertaining and unexpected twists.
In life, people don’t always get a "happy ever after," no matter how hard they wish. Not every mystery can be solved, and occasionally the bad guy wins. While Karma dictates that wrongdoers eventually get their comeuppance, and "what comes around goes around," this is not always the case. Occasionally, what comes around has been around and gone elsewhere.
Some people are good; others do things for the right reasons but end up doing more bad than good; some set out to harm, but suddenly find a conscience, and a few are just evil through and through. The characters within "The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories" are diverse, and for many of them, the consequences of their actions do not always acknowledge the rules of Karma.
"The Crimson Scarf and Other Stories" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 264 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653033
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.7 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B085QM5R4D
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CSOS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
This is Elliot Stanton’s fourth book and the first he’s written featuring short stories. His previous novels are humorous in nature, and all have various aspects of true-life events, but this time he decided he wanted to try something different. In the spring of 2019, he decided to write a series of Tales of the Unexpected–type stories and 12 months later he’d written enough tales to create "The Crimson Scarf and Other Short Stories."
Elliot is married with two teenage children and lives on the outskirts of North London. His interests include history, watching sport, music and travel. His favourite location is Las Vegas, where he has visited many times. In fact, Vegas is the location of his second novel, "For A Few Dollars Less."
He is a member of Mensa, and a keen retainer of trivia so enjoys partaking in pub quizzes with a regular group of his friends.
Writing is his main passion and intends to write more novels and books of short stories in the future.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002