Toll Brothers to Build New Resort-Style Community Near Castle Rock

Sales for Toll Brothers at Macanta will open in the fall.

Castle Rock, CO, June 17, 2020 --



The resort-style community of Toll Brothers at Macanta will feature a collection of single- and two-story estate homes ranging from 3,400-4,200 square feet. “Home buyers can enjoy superior Toll Brothers craftsmanship with hundreds of personalization choices and upgrade options,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. Homes will be priced in the mid-$600,000s.



The beautiful, varied terrain of Macanta has stunning mountain views and miles of trails that link to regional trails for maximum outdoor enjoyment. The community is located within the well-ranked Douglas County School District, and conveniently located near I-25, Castle Pines, Mainstreet Parker, Castle Rock, and the Lincoln light rail station.



Other features of Toll Brothers at Macanta will be the clubhouse with pool, event garden, fitness center, and three play areas; beautiful nearby outdoor recreation sites including Castlewood Canyon State Park, Salisbury Equestrian Park, and the Pinery Country Club; and convenient shopping at Park Meadows and Southlands Malls.



Macanta is located north of Castle Rock and east of I-25, near Crowfoot Valley Road and Sapphire Point Boulevard. Prospective home buyers can be among the first to find out about upcoming events, home designs, and more by joining the Toll Brothers VIP Interest List at www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or calling 877-431-2870.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



