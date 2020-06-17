Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Jokers Wild" by William Downes

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Thame, United Kingdom, June 17, 2020 --



About Jokers Wild:

Based on the comedy of William Downes, a glimpse of a forty-year journey from a child, enjoying many adventures with his Veterinary Surgeon Dad, to growing up, becoming an Estate Agent, after a short spell in the Police Force. Working with, and meeting a variety of different personalities, and unusual situations, made his journey a wonderful experience, with many people touching his life, leaving lasting memories and friendships.



The twists and turns took him to Austria, working with an elite group of ski instructors, to teach young adults with learning difficulties to ski, and ultimately to become more confident to face the trials of life. This alone became an eye-opener, as they were found to be truly inspirational people, making the most of a sport that brings its own dangers and challenges, without showing any fear.



"Jokers Wild" was a dream house that any Estate Agent would have been honoured to have the opportunity to market. This became his ultimate goal and it brought with it both problems and eventually success.



Fighting cancer at the peak of his career became a new challenge, highlighting that life is too short, bringing a completely new outlook, and different way of moving forward with his life. His working life entwined with his Dad’s life, sharing many interesting times together, as they grew older, but possibly not wiser.



Jokers Wild is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 160 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653491

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.0 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B089T3S4XD

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/JOKEW

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

William Downes was born in Newbury in 1961 and went to Park House School, then on to to study art at SEEVIC college in Thundersley. His first job was at Chinamend in Knightsbridge, restoring broken works of art, being commissioned by some members of the Royal Family, John Hurt and Ava Gardner. After becoming a shareholder, the company was sold, leading him to join the Police Force. This was short-lived, so following my interest in property, he became an Estate Agent for the remainder of his working life.



After being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, months of chemotherapy followed, and a bone marrow transplant. Thankfully William made a good recovery and returned to work. The cancer returned, forcing him to retire early, and eventually start a quieter life in Norfolk.



William now paints and draws cartoons, always looking at the funny side of life. He enjoys time with his Grandchildren, sketching personalised cartoon books for them.



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



