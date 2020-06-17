Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Launches Embedded Vision/AI Motherboard Powered by AMD RYZEN™ Embedded V1807B/V1605B Processors with Real-Time Vision I/O and PoEs – the MIRU130

The MIRU130 is feature-rich, highly expandable and easy-to-deploy with a compact design for space constraint enclosures. It is an ideal solution for systems integrators who are searching for a powerful, easy-to-integrate motherboard for vision-based AI applications.

City of Industry, CA, June 17, 2020 --(



The high performance MIRU130 measures 244 x 170mm and has a vision-specific I/O with 2-CH trigger input, 2-CH LED lighting controller, 2-CH camera trigger output and an encoder input for conveyor tracking. It offers high graphical capabilities through the integrated AMD Radeon™ RX Vega graphics with support of DirectX 12 and allows dual display through one HDMI and one DisplayPort interfaces. The MIRU130 has two IEEE 802.3at PoE ports and two GbE LANs for connecting with industrial cameras.



The customizable MIRU130 offers multiple expansion interfaces with one M.2 Key E slot for wireless modules; one M.2 key B slot for an option of 22x42 storage module or 30x42 cellular module; and one PCIe x16 golden finger with PCIe x8 signal for graphics cards. It is equipped with two 260-pin SO-DIMM sockets for up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 (V1605B) and DDR4-3200 (V1807B) memory. The feature-rich MIRU130 offers multiple I/O interfaces including one RS-232/422/485, four USB 3.1 Gen2, three RS-232 and one SATA-600. It is designed for reliable operation in harsh environments with a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C and +12V DC power input with an optional +24V DC-in power board.



“The powerful, highly customizable MIRU130 was developed to meet the growing demands for automated vision inspection and increasing implementation of vision-guided robot systems,” said Michelle Mi, a product manager at Axiomtek. “Its vision I/O integrates a full range of isolated I/O interfaces and real-time controls essential for connecting lighting, camera, actuator and sensor devices. The MIRU130’s rich features and scalability makes it an ideal solution for system integrators to drive their projects forward in the computer vision market.”



The MIRU130 is now available. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- High performance AMD® Ryzen™ Embedded V1807B and V1605B processors

- High graphical capabilities with integrated AMD Radeon™ RX Vega graphics with support of DirectX 12

- Two DDR4 SO-DIMM for up to 16GB of system memory

- Equipped with real-time vision I/O with 2-CH camera trigger output, 2-CH LED lighting control, 4-CH isolated DIO and 1-CH incremental quadrature encoder input

- Allows connection with industrial cameras thorugh two GbE LANs and 2 IEEE 802.3at PoE GbE LANs

- Offers dual display capability through one HDMI and one DisplayPort interfaces



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



