ARI Retail Software Announces Fashion Retail Management Solutions

The fashion retail industry is one of the fastest-growing industries as now the demand for clothes and accessories is more than ever. With the growth in customers, change in fashion trends, customer buying patterns, and cut-throat competition, customer handling has become even tougher. It is evident that implementing automation is one of the ways to make handling efficient. For that reason, fashion retail businesses are using POS systems. With the growth of organized retail, fashion retail has become all about the customer experience. The better the customer experience, the better the sale.



"The main objective of introducing ARI's fashion retail management solution is to provide the answer to the problems fashion stores are still facing after implementation of POS technology. ARI Retail POS Software goes beyond the traditional billing and inventory management functions to providing the world-class customer experience," says Rahul Doshi, Web Masters' Managing Director.



ARI offers an extensive loyalty program, which is reckoned as an essential requirement for the fashion industry nowadays. Besides that, ARI's promotions and offers related features can also give a good boost to fashion retail businesses.



Web Masters has put a significant effort into making ARI's inventory management system as per the standards and requirements of the fashion retail business. This is visible in ARI's inventory



management features, such as adding variant products, the addition of multiple barcodes, RFID integration, etc.



The accounting programs such as QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Xero, etc. are integrated into ARI. This would surely be a cherry on cake helping fashions retail businesses to keep their book of accounts up to date. Moreover, the user can choose to integrate with Mailchimp for customer retargeting.



You can know more - https://arirms.com/pos-solutions/fashion-retail-pos



"It will deliver ease to the fashion stores by reducing the work they require to do for managing products and customers. Retailers can surely try out ARI by taking a free-trial and look at the unique customer experience that it provides," sums up Snehal Shah, Product Manager.



Contact Information ARI Retail Software

Shikhar Bhardwaj

919824884900

https://arirms.com

Shikhar Bhardwaj

919824884900



https://arirms.com



