Press Releases Devart Press Release

Receive press releases from Devart: By Email RSS Feeds: Brand New Standard Edition of dbForge SQL Tools

Devart presented the new edition of its SQL Server mega tool pack, dbForge SQL Tools Standard Edition.

Prague, Czech Republic, June 18, 2020 --(



The principal intention for releasing the new Standard edition of SQL tools was extending the range of options to meet the needs of all SQL Server users. Thus, this edition includes the most in-demand tools at the most reasonable price, so that users do not overpay for those features that are not necessarily needed.



dbForge SQL Tools is the ultimate toolkit allowing to version-control databases, compare schemas and data, optimize database performance, write SQL queries on a fly, generate meaningful test data, and much more. The solution includes a dozen definitive add-ins that can turn the basic SQL Server Management Studio into a powerful platform allowing users to cope with any database task.



Learn more about dbForge SQL Tools Standard Edition at the Devart official blog: https://blog.devart.com/meet-new-standard-edition-of-sql-tools.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. Prague, Czech Republic, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, released the brand new Standard Edition of its SQL Server mega tool pack, dbForge SQL Tools. The recently presented edition comprises the following tools: SQL Complete, Data Compare, Schema Compare, Data Pump, Query Builder, Search, Monitor, Event Profiler, and SQL Decryptor.The principal intention for releasing the new Standard edition of SQL tools was extending the range of options to meet the needs of all SQL Server users. Thus, this edition includes the most in-demand tools at the most reasonable price, so that users do not overpay for those features that are not necessarily needed.dbForge SQL Tools is the ultimate toolkit allowing to version-control databases, compare schemas and data, optimize database performance, write SQL queries on a fly, generate meaningful test data, and much more. The solution includes a dozen definitive add-ins that can turn the basic SQL Server Management Studio into a powerful platform allowing users to cope with any database task.Learn more about dbForge SQL Tools Standard Edition at the Devart official blog: https://blog.devart.com/meet-new-standard-edition-of-sql-tools.htmlAbout DevartDevart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. Contact Information Devart

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Devart