Sardina Systems and Storpool Are Launching a Kubernetes-as-a-Service Platform for Enterprises

Sardina Systems and StorPool solve the challenge of managing a Kubernetes environment by providing a scalable, fast, highly available, and fully managed KaaS platform.

Birmingham, United Kingdom, June 18, 2020 --(



Having a deep insight on Kubernetes, developing applications, choosing the right storage, and managing the whole infrastructure stack is quite overwhelming. Sardina Systems and StorPool solve the challenge of managing a Kubernetes environment by providing a scalable, fast, highly available, and fully managed KaaS platform.



For companies looking for a pre-integrated cloud platform based on Kubernetes, Sardina Systems and StorPool can offer the right solution. The revolutionary platform delivers a full cloud solution, with automation tools for the entire lifecycle of Kubernetes cloud operations.



“We are putting our efforts into this partnership with StorPool to offer an automated and scalable trusted Kubernetes-as-a-Service platform solution. We have designed our solution for containerized enterprise workload with data security and protection, and proven enterprise-class performance and storage software. We’re delighted to now enable this offering to the worldwide market to benefit from a scalable and reliable fully managed solution.” - Dr. Kenneth Tan, Executive Director, Sardina Systems.



Sardina and StorPool enable enterprises to benefit from Kubernetes-as-a-Service built on software-defined infrastructure. The Kubernetes-as-a-Service platform provides automation, scalability, flexibility, and reliability of Amazon AWS/Google Cloud Platform/Azure clouds, with no hardware lock-in and on-premise.



The platform is modularly scalable and reliable to fit enterprise workload growth, high available by default, with intelligent self-healing operations, seamless rolling upgrades.



“Businesses of all sizes are switching their production applications to containers. StorPool and Sardina join forces to provide a fully managed Kubernetes-as-a-Services platform. Sardina helps customers to decrease their time-to-market. In the same time, StorPool empowers them with high speed and reliability. Together StorPool and Sardina enable companies to focus on their applications and business growth and eliminate the infrastructure bottlenecks,” said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool.



Why choosing a KaaS by StorPool and Sardina:

- Automation

- Scalability

- Flexibility

- High Performance

- Eliminated Vendor Lock-in



StorPool is a software-defined storage provider providing a native CSI integration with Kubernetes through which persistent volumes are provided to the pods. The company offers a “modern” storage architecture designed for containers and a wide set of data management features such as end-to-end data integrity, efficient copy-on-write snapshots, and clones, multi-stack support, scalability, backups, Disaster Recovery, as well as advanced monitoring and statistics.



Mihaela Constantinescu

+442034114588



www.sardinasystems.com



