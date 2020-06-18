Vera Brinks from ProQR Therapeutics Presenting Keynote at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

London, United Kingdom, June 18, 2020 --(



Vera will be presenting:



Oligonucleotide DP development and manufacturing for orphan ophthalmic diseases



• An overview of oligonucleotide products in development at ProQR Therapeutics for (ultra) orphan ophthalmic diseases.

• Outlining the DP development challenges related to intravitreal (IVT) administered products.

• Assessment and implementation of terminal sterilization of oligonucleotide products in development at ProQR Therapeutics.



Vera Brinks is director pharmaceutics at ProQR Therapeutics, Leiden, the Netherlands. With her team she is responsible for early and late phase oligonucleotide DP development. Vera received her PhD in 2009 in the field of biopharmaceutics at the Leiden University (The Netherlands). Before joining ProQR 6 years ago, Vera has worked as postdoctoral fellow at the FDA (CDER, DTP), and as postdoctoral researcher at the Utrecht University (the Netherlands) for 6 years. She has over 25 publications in the field of therapeutic proteins, biosimilars and formulation-related quality attributes.



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom5



Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery

Main conference: 16th – 17th September 2020

London, UK



Proudly sponsored by: ChemGenes & Tosho Bioscience



For media queries, please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

