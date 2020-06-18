Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TRENDnet Press Release

Receive press releases from TRENDnet: By Email RSS Feeds: TRENDnet Introduces Mira, Free Surveillance Camera Management VMS Software with Mobile App

Leading surveillance & networking brand launches a new series of cameras with advanced video monitoring and management software with seamless mobile app support for live viewing and QR installation.

Torrance, CA, June 18, 2020 --(



The Mira VMS software includes advanced camera management features designed to simplify the monitoring of your surveillance footage and the management of your TRENDnet IP cameras. It includes much of the same features as previous TRENDnet VMS software such as live view for up to 64 TRENDnet IP cameras; motion detection, scheduling, and event trigger recording options; advanced playback by event; and custom viewing modes. TRENDnet’s Mira VMS software also offers features not available before, including support for Mac® computers, e-maps for floor plan designs, and mobile app integration.



“Surveillance needs are constantly evolving as technology continues to advance and new real-life challenges are presented,” said Sonny Su, VP of technology at TRENDnet. “Based on the valuable feedback from our partners and IP camera customers all over the world, we overhauled our new camera management software and incorporated specific features to meet the needs and demands of our users.”



Mobile app support is key for many surveillance applications; it provides instant alerts that allow for immediate action to help reduce risks and damages. TRENDnet’s new IP cameras can be easily setup with your mobile device; simply scan the QR code on the camera with the Mira mobile app to start the installation process. The Mira mobile app also offers access to live video, saving screenshots and videos, push notifications, and much more.



TRENDnet’s Mira VMS software and mobile app are free with all supported TRENDnet IP camera models. TRENDnet IP cameras are available online through the TRENDnet store, and worldwide through our distribution and retail partners. The following TRENDnet IP cameras will launch this year and support the new TRENDnet Mira VMS software and mobile app:



TV-IP1314PI / TV-IP1315PI

Indoor/Outdoor 4MP H.265 WDR PoE IR Network Cameras

· 4MP HD resolution

· Smart covert IR LEDs for night vision up to 30m (98 ft.)

· Outdoor IP67 weather rating

· 120dB Wide Dynamic Range image balancing

· Micro SD card slot (up to 128GB)

· TV-IP1314PI product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TV-IP1314PI

· TV-IP1315PI product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TV-IP1315PI

· MSRP: USD $124.99

· Availability: On Sale Now



TV-IP1318PI / TV-IP1319PI

Indoor Outdoor 8MP 4K H.265 WDR PoE IR Bullet Network Cameras

· 8MP 4K UHD video (3840 x 2160) at 20 fps

· Smart covert IR LEDs for night vision up to 30m (98 ft.)

· Outdoor IP67 weather rating

· 120dB Wide Dynamic Range image balancing

· Micro SD card slot (up to 128GB)

· TV-IP1318PI product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TV-IP1318PI

· TV-IP1319PI product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TV-IP1319PI

· MSRP: USD $169.99

· Availability: June/July 2020



TV-IP1313PI

Indoor/Outdoor 5MP H.265 WDR PoE Enhanced IR Network Camera

· 5MP HD video (2944 x 1656) at 20 fps

· ENHANCED IR LEDs for long range night vision up to 80 meters (262 ft.)

· Outdoor IP67 weather rating

· 120dB Wide Dynamic Range image balancing

· Micro SD card slot (up to 128GB)

· TV-IP1313PI product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TV-IP1313PI

· MSRP: USD $199.99

· Availability: July 2020



TV-IP1328PI / TV-IP1329PI

Indoor/Outdoor 4MP H.265 PoE IR Network Cameras

· 4MP HD video (2560 x 1440) at 20 fps

· Night vision up to 30m (98 ft.)

· Outdoor IP67 weather rated housing

· 120dB Wide Dynamic Range image balancing

· TV-IP1328PI product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TV-IP1328PI

· TV-IP1329PI product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TV-IP1329PI

· MSRP: USD $119.99

· Availability: July 2020



TV-IP1331PI

Indoor/Outdoor 4MP H.265+ Color IR Fixed Turret PoE Network Camera

· 4MP HD video (2560 x 1440)

· Night vision with color up to 30m (98 ft.)

· Outdoor IP67 weather rating

· Availability: November/December 2020



Emily Chae

310-961-5500



www.trendnet.com



