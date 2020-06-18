Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BizStream Press Release

Receive press releases from BizStream: By Email RSS Feeds: West Michigan Company Builds Software to Get Employees Safely Back to Work During COVID-19

Allendale, MI, June 18, 2020 --(



A Better Solution with Robust Dashboard and Historical Tracking



SymCheck helps employees identify if they are symptomatic of the Coronavirus before they enter the workplace. Unlike state-provided apps, the software includes a robust dashboard and historical tracking, giving employers an option to provide limited data to the government, helping to limit liability in case of an outbreak.



Real-time Data



SymCheck compiles real-time data for employers. Within minutes of an employee completing a wellness check identifying symptoms, a notification is sent to administrators via email and will also appear in the dashboard. Dashboard data includes total employees, number of check-ins, number of passed check-ins, number of failed check-ins showing symptoms, date selector for historical information, and data exports to common formats (Excel, CSV, PDF, etc.).



Affordable and Easy-to-Use



The creators of SymCheck's want to help businesses survive the pandemic while keeping employee safety in mind. That why SymCheck offers an easy and affordable solution. Plans start at just $1 per employee, with a $30 minimum. Users can enjoy a 7-day trial and no contracts.



“While the state and other health organizations provide COVID-19 screening tools, they are centered around data gathering for government and healthcare, not centered on employers’ needs. We wanted a system that had the flexibility to vary questions, store results, immediately push notices to HR while providing an option to report results to government and healthcare organizations anonymously. So we built it,” shares Dave Valko - Director of Sales & Marketing, BizStream.



SymCheck was built on the Kentico Xperience platform. Kentico is providing free licenses for pro-bono projects to support the COVID-19 fight.



Visit https://www.symcheck.io to learn more about SymCheck.



About BizStream

BizStream builds web, online marketing, and software solutions. The company specializes in ASP.NET, SQL Server, and Kentico CMS, Kentico EMS, and Sitefinity development. Alongside custom development services, BizStream has three Software as a Service (SaaS) products, including YouthCenter, CaseStream, and Toolkit for Kentico. Founded in 2001, the BizStream team comprises more than 30 developers, designers, digital specialists, support staff, and contractors. BizStream is located just outside Grand Rapids, MI.



About Kentico Xperience

Kentico Xperience is the award-winning digital experience platform that combines content management, digital marketing, and commerce. Available on-premises or in the cloud, Kentico Xperience is an easy-to-use solution for modern websites. It provides personalized experiences and integrates seamlessly into any technology stack. Kentico Xperience empowers companies and brands to increase customer engagement, deliver personalized content to the right audience, and optimize performance to win more clients. Its advanced capabilities, short time to value, and ease of use are backed by market-leading support and a global network of implementation partners.



Kentico Xperience was first introduced in 2004 by Kentico Software, a technology company headquartered in the Czech Republic with offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Kentico has more than 1,000 digital solution partners and powers over 30,000 websites across 120 countries. Allendale, MI, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BizStream, a web development company located in Allendale, MI, announced the launch of SymCheck, its new mobile-friendly and affordable COVID-19 symptom identifying software. The product launch comes as Michigan's, and many other states' stay-at-home orders are lifted.A Better Solution with Robust Dashboard and Historical TrackingSymCheck helps employees identify if they are symptomatic of the Coronavirus before they enter the workplace. Unlike state-provided apps, the software includes a robust dashboard and historical tracking, giving employers an option to provide limited data to the government, helping to limit liability in case of an outbreak.Real-time DataSymCheck compiles real-time data for employers. Within minutes of an employee completing a wellness check identifying symptoms, a notification is sent to administrators via email and will also appear in the dashboard. Dashboard data includes total employees, number of check-ins, number of passed check-ins, number of failed check-ins showing symptoms, date selector for historical information, and data exports to common formats (Excel, CSV, PDF, etc.).Affordable and Easy-to-UseThe creators of SymCheck's want to help businesses survive the pandemic while keeping employee safety in mind. That why SymCheck offers an easy and affordable solution. Plans start at just $1 per employee, with a $30 minimum. Users can enjoy a 7-day trial and no contracts.“While the state and other health organizations provide COVID-19 screening tools, they are centered around data gathering for government and healthcare, not centered on employers’ needs. We wanted a system that had the flexibility to vary questions, store results, immediately push notices to HR while providing an option to report results to government and healthcare organizations anonymously. So we built it,” shares Dave Valko - Director of Sales & Marketing, BizStream.SymCheck was built on the Kentico Xperience platform. Kentico is providing free licenses for pro-bono projects to support the COVID-19 fight.Visit https://www.symcheck.io to learn more about SymCheck.About BizStreamBizStream builds web, online marketing, and software solutions. The company specializes in ASP.NET, SQL Server, and Kentico CMS, Kentico EMS, and Sitefinity development. Alongside custom development services, BizStream has three Software as a Service (SaaS) products, including YouthCenter, CaseStream, and Toolkit for Kentico. Founded in 2001, the BizStream team comprises more than 30 developers, designers, digital specialists, support staff, and contractors. BizStream is located just outside Grand Rapids, MI.About Kentico XperienceKentico Xperience is the award-winning digital experience platform that combines content management, digital marketing, and commerce. Available on-premises or in the cloud, Kentico Xperience is an easy-to-use solution for modern websites. It provides personalized experiences and integrates seamlessly into any technology stack. Kentico Xperience empowers companies and brands to increase customer engagement, deliver personalized content to the right audience, and optimize performance to win more clients. Its advanced capabilities, short time to value, and ease of use are backed by market-leading support and a global network of implementation partners.Kentico Xperience was first introduced in 2004 by Kentico Software, a technology company headquartered in the Czech Republic with offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Kentico has more than 1,000 digital solution partners and powers over 30,000 websites across 120 countries. Contact Information BizStream

Michelle Lentz

877-692-4978



www.bizstream.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BizStream Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend