Devart Excel Add-ins 2.4 Now Support Dynamics CRM OAuth 2.0 Authentication

Devart released Excel Add-ins 2.4 with support for Dynamics CRM OAuth 2.0 authentication and minor improvements for Marketo and Shopify.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. Prague, Czech Republic, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released the new version of Excel Add-ins 2.4 with support for Dynamics CRM OAuth 2.0 authentication and minor improvements for Marketo and Shopify.The new version of Excel Add-in for Dynamics CRM allows users to connect to Dynamics CRM using OAuth 2.0 authentication. They can perform web login to Dynamics CRM instead of specifying their user id and password in the connection settings. This also means that when users store an OAuth 2.0 connection in workbooks or in Excel with the Allow saving password selected, an OAuth 2.0 refresh token is stored instead of user id and password.Devart Excel Add-ins allow users to work with database and cloud data in Microsoft Excel as with usual Excel spreadsheets. External data can be edited as it is usually done in Excel and then saved back to the data source.About DevartDevart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. Contact Information Devart

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



