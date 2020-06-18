Blume TV Announces Record Growth for 2020 Second Quarter

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Blume TV is a fast growing ad-supported video on demand service and media company delivering original reporting, groundbreaking documentaries, introspective viewpoints and thought provoking recommendations. Our goal is to empower, educate, inform and entertain an audience of curious thinkers, profiling what's new and next in the world around us. Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blume TV (www.blume.tv), the fast growing free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, today announced record growth for the second quarter of 2020. In May alone, the company saw its Monthly Active Users (MAU) grow over 320% and Total View Time (TVT) rocket to over 42 million hours watched – a significant monthly TVT increase. In addition, the company will accelerate its content spending in 2020 to exceed nine figures to further expand its current library of factual based content from major studios, indies, and TV producers from around the globe. Blume TV presently works with Filmhub, RightsTrade and over 150 content partners.The company saw rapid growth internationally. Year-over-year in North America, there was a 153% increase in TVT – and in the coming year Blume TV will launch in additional territories including the UK. Recently, Blume TV announced a partnership with one of the largest broadcasters in Portugal – to provide Spanish language content, which includes our most popular titles and advertising sales support.In 2020, Blume TV increased its headcount in full-time employees, an increase of 43% versus 2019. And will announced new company headquarters next month. The company will rapidly add more employees in the coming year as Blume TV continues its expansion both domestically and internationally.“Our growth over the last year is a clear testament to the success of our focused strategy in a crowded and cluttered marketplace,” said Gavin Atkins, COO of Blume TV. “We’re excited people globally have embraced Blume TV as a complement to subscription video and aim to deliver an even larger library of premium content in 2020, while also developing original programming with creators from around the world.”Blume TV is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, and Amazon Fire, and on OTT devices such as Roku and will soon be available on, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Blume TV content on the web at www.blume.tvAbout Blume TVHeadquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Blume TV is a fast growing ad-supported video on demand service and media company delivering original reporting, groundbreaking documentaries, introspective viewpoints and thought provoking recommendations. Our goal is to empower, educate, inform and entertain an audience of curious thinkers, profiling what's new and next in the world around us.