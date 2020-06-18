Eltropy Welcomes Jim Cairns Back as Vice President of Customer Success

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

Cairns Brings Diverse Experience to Growing Team.

Milpitas, CA, June 18, 2020 --



Cairns returns to Eltropy after several years at Arable Labs, a data company that aims to improve outcomes in agriculture through solutions that combine scalable hardware, analytics, predictive modeling, and data integration.



“It gives me immense pleasure and pride to welcome back Jim Cairns to Eltropy,” said Ashish Garg, CEO and co-founder of Eltropy. Prior to the launch of Eltropy in 2013, Garg and Cairns worked alongside each other at Cypress Semiconductor.



“I developed respect for Jim through our hallway conversations, participation in common meetings and joint work on projects,” added Garg. “What struck me most about Jim was his ability to think logically about problems, his skill of communicating solutions to others effectively and respectfully, his commitment to producing results, and his ‘No Fear, Tell the Truth’ mentality.



“Eltropy is growing at breakneck speed and we are committed to providing the best service and the best product. Jim is deeply committed to customers in his mindset. Bringing him onboard is us doubling down on our commitment to serving Credit Unions and providing them with the best experience with Eltropy.”



“When Ashish called and told me about Eltropy’s focus on serving Credit Unions, and about the rapid ROI for Credit Unions choosing Eltropy messaging, I jumped on the opportunity,” said Cairns. “I already knew the strength of the technical team and the corporate culture around quality and security. It’s the credit union market and Eltropy’s traction with CU customers that completed the picture.”



As Vice President of Customer Success, Cairns will work closely with customers to help them meet their goals and help them best utilize Eltropy’s award winning platform in order to ensure maximum engagement, success and retention.



Cairns graduated from Stanford University in 1993 with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering. His previous professional roles have included marketing director at Xilinx Inc., marketing and technical support director at Cypress Semiconductor, and, most recently, vice president of customer success at Arable Labs.



* CUNA Strategic Services selects Eltropy as the "best text messaging solution" for credit unions



About Eltropy

Brittany Farb Gruber

314-440-0381



www.eltropy.com



