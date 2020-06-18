Gamry and Protochips Have Joined Forces for a Free Webinar

Press Releases Gamry Instruments Press Release

A Free webinar presented by Protochips and Gamry Instruments is scheduled for June 25th. Introduction to Electrochemistry and its Integration to In Situ TEM for Battery, Corrosion, and Fuel Cell Catalyst Research.

Warminster, PA, June 18, 2020 --(



This webinar will have presentations from both Dr. Madeline Dukes from Protochips and Dr. Dave Loveday from Gamry Instruments who will share their knowledge and expertise in fundamental electrochemical measurements and how they can be used for operando observations at the nanoscale that will accelerate research for fuel cell catalysts, batteries, and corrosion.



The webinar will include an Introduction to Electrochemistry – fundamentals and theory, an Introduction to in situ TEM, how and why Electrochemistry has been integrated into in situ TEM research, how to create an Electrochemical Cell within the TEM and more.



About Protochips

Protochips is an established company focused on developing analytical tools for understanding nanoscale materials by providing stimulus in their natural environments. They support product developers and researchers in both materials and life sciences fields and have partnered with Gamry on their Poseidon Select electrochemistry system to facilitate the study of dynamic nanoscale processes in the transmission electron microscope.



About Gamry Instruments

Susan Shultz

215-682-9330



https://www.gamry.com

734 Louis Drive

Warminster, PA 18974



