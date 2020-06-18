Press Releases GenInvo, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from GenInvo, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: GenInvo CEO Shweta Shukla Announces Upcoming Launch of Shadow(TM) Version2

Bloomington, IL, June 18, 2020 --(



GenInvo has adapted quickly and successfully to this changing economy and working conditions. It has continuously worked to keep its focus of becoming a strong company and even stronger employees that already know how to work productively from home. Taking advantage of the best in the class collaborative tools, internal webinars, newsletters, and social post the employees have stayed in touch and collaborated. GenInvo continues to address to the safety of its employees, as business operates as usual.



COO Shweta Shukla would also like to announce the upcoming launch of Shadow Version2 of data transparency solution. Shadow™ is a leader in automating Data and Document De-Identification and Anonymization technology. This robust technology can determine risk for re-identification of patients & determination of data utility after anonymization. It also has the ability to generate Anonymization Reports. With version2 it is AI/ML enabled and addresses the need of different health authorities including Health Canada. GenInvo has been supporting its customers for submission with Health Canada and with growing need we have added Subject Matter Experts to our team to support our Pharmaceutical client in agile fashion.



GenInvo has other technologies including DocQC (For automated QC of documents) and ApoGI (Platform for managing data and metadata while interacting with different functions in Pharmaceuticals). GenInvo will continue to enable and support the clients in their journey, working collaboratively to understand the needs of their Systems, Processes, and their current challenges within this space. Bloomington, IL, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GenInvo would like to thank its teams for staying on track during these stressful times. While it is easy to lose focus of what is important during this unexpected COVID-19 time, the teams are working from home and have used this as an opportunity to bond with their teammates and collaborate with one another. As the organization continues to build its business, employees continue to work relentlessly, while taking care of their loved ones in this time of need. COVID-19 has brought whole new challenges, but the teams have done a spectacular job in adapting to these unexpected situations and supporting the clients.GenInvo has adapted quickly and successfully to this changing economy and working conditions. It has continuously worked to keep its focus of becoming a strong company and even stronger employees that already know how to work productively from home. Taking advantage of the best in the class collaborative tools, internal webinars, newsletters, and social post the employees have stayed in touch and collaborated. GenInvo continues to address to the safety of its employees, as business operates as usual.COO Shweta Shukla would also like to announce the upcoming launch of Shadow Version2 of data transparency solution. Shadow™ is a leader in automating Data and Document De-Identification and Anonymization technology. This robust technology can determine risk for re-identification of patients & determination of data utility after anonymization. It also has the ability to generate Anonymization Reports. With version2 it is AI/ML enabled and addresses the need of different health authorities including Health Canada. GenInvo has been supporting its customers for submission with Health Canada and with growing need we have added Subject Matter Experts to our team to support our Pharmaceutical client in agile fashion.GenInvo has other technologies including DocQC (For automated QC of documents) and ApoGI (Platform for managing data and metadata while interacting with different functions in Pharmaceuticals). GenInvo will continue to enable and support the clients in their journey, working collaboratively to understand the needs of their Systems, Processes, and their current challenges within this space. Contact Information GenInvo

Shweta Shukla, COO

706-540-6653



www.geninvo.com

1408 E. Empire Street

Bloomington, IL 61701



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GenInvo, Inc.